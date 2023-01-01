Independence Gold drilling 3Ts Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [TSXV-IGO; OTCQB-IEGCF] announced the start of a diamond drill program at its 100%-owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, central British Columbia and 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Project.

The spring drill program will consist of approximately 20 planned drill holes totaling a minimum 4,200 metres and will focus on the underexplored sections of the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems, especially at depth where there is the potential for high-grade intercepts that will be used to expand the existing mineral resource.

The drill budget will also allow for the testing of several geophysical targets located 400 metres west of the Tommy Vein, collectively known as the Balrog anomaly, and further testing of the Johnny and Ian veins and the Ootsa copper-silver target. The estimated budget for the spring drill program is $1.9 million.

The 3Ts Project is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 metres in length and true widths up to 25 metres, have been identified.

Independence Gold is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon.

