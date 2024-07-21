Independence Gold evacuates staff amid B.C. wildfires

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [IGO-TSXV, IEGCF-OTCQB] has evacuated its 3Ts project due to its close proximity to wildfires in British Columbia. The 100%-owned 3Ts is located in central B.C., approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George and close to the Laidman Lake wildfire.

The company said it received notice from the BC Wildfire Service on Sunday, July 21, 2024, that the 3Ts project was within the evacuation order for the Laidman Lake wildfire, which is currently estimated to be 51 hectares in size and considered out of control. All field personnel and contractors were successfully evacuated from the project site.

“Our priority was ensuring that everyone was able to make it safely off site at 3Ts, which I am happy to report was successful, due to the diligence of our project manager,’’ said Independence Gold President and CEO Randy Turner.

The 3Ts project is situated 20 kilometres southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s [ARTG-TSXV] Blackwater Gold project which is estimated to host a measured and indicated resource of 12.4 million AuEq ounces (597 million tonnes at 0.65 g/t AuEq, 0.61 g/t gold, and 6.4 g/t silver).

The 3Ts covers 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 1,000 metres in strike length, with true widths of up to 25 metres, have been identified.

Independence Gold recently announced assay results from a spring drill program which consisted of 22 holes covering 5,130 metres. The program was designed to test several targets along the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems, both near surface and at depth below the sill. The program also tested early-stage exploration targets, including the Johnny and Ian veins, in order to generate additional drill data for incorporation into the current resource model.

The latest drill results were from drill holes designed to test both the Ted-Mint and Tommy vein systems at depth. These holes intersected mineralization below the microdiorite sill and show consistency in grades and widths as seen in shallower sections above the sill.

The company said it should also be noted that gold and silver mineralization was intersected in both quartz-carbonate veins as well as rhyolite hosted stockworks.

“These drill holes are some of the deepest intersections Independence has drilled to date and demonstrates that mineralization remains open at depth,’’ the company said in a press release.

Drilling highlights included 17.0 metres of 7.03 g/t gold and 46.18 g/t silver in the Tommy Vein System.

Independence Gold shares eased 2.38% or $0.005 to 20.5 cents. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 33.5 cents and 11.5 cents.

