Integra drills 2.26 g/t AuEq over 102 metres at DeLamar, Idaho

Integra Resources Corp. [ITR-TSXV; ITRG-NYSE American] reported drill results from the 100%-owned DeLamar Project in southwestern Idaho. The drill results announced today include long runs of strong mineralization at DeLamar, including multiple high-grade hits of silver. Drill hole IDM-22-207 extended mineralization below the Pre-feasibility Study Pit Constrained Resource by 30 metres and drill hole IDM-22-206 demonstrated the potential for resource in the historic stockpiles and backfill at the Project.

“Integra is still very active on the ground and continues to execute on our stated objective of showing resource growth potential on a myriad of exploration fronts at DeLamar while advancing the Project towards permitting. The drill holes announced today continue to define Sullivan Gulch as an outstanding, prolific gold-silver target with substantial upside for future mining and processing scenarios. Sullivan Gulch is defined by a 100-metre to 300-metre wide thicknesses of disseminated low-grade, gold-silver mineralization underlain by a newly discovered high-grade gold-silver zone. This high-grade zone is open to the south, laterally, and at depth, complementing the bulk tonnage resource above it,” noted President and CEO George Salamis. “Today’s intercept extends mineralization below the PFS resource pit by 30 m. In addition, the new high-grade zone has now been intercepted over a vertical extent of 215 m, and along a strike length of 350 metres in the Northern zone and 350 metres in the Southern zone. There remains a 370-metre untested gap between the Northern and Southern high-grade zones, presenting an obvious high priority drill target.”

Drill results from Sullivan Gulch (located on the eastern portion of the DeLamar Deposit) and Sommercamp-Regan at DeLamar include drill hole IDM-22-204 that returned 0.57 g/t gold and 131.29 g/t silver (2.26 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)) over 102.11 metres, including 0.78 g/t gold and 875.25 g/t silver (12.05 g/t AuEq) over 6.09 metres, including 1.30 g/t gold and 2,718 g/t silver (36.28 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 metres, including 0.46 g/t gold and 176.01 g/t silver (2.73 g/t AuEq) over 12.19 metres.

IDM-22-206 (the first 100 m is through historic Backfill) – Sommercamp-Regan (Main DeLamar Pit area) returned 0.27 g/t gold and 48.42 g/t silver (0.89 g/t AuEq) over 110.64 metres. IDM-22-207 returned 0.18 g/t gold and 24.36 g/t silver (0.50 g/t AuEq) over 99.06 metres.

These drill holes, which were part of a metallurgical drill program and demonstrate the strong continuity of gold-silver at the Project, also extend the known mineralization at Sullivan Gulch by 30 metres.

The first 100 metres of drill hole IDM-22-206 tested historic backfill and encountered strong AuEq grades that could further complement future heap leach plans, providing additional evidence that these low-grade stockpiles and backfill at DeLamar and Florida Mountain have the potential to increase the Oxide-Mixed resource at the Project.

A portion of the high-grade intercepts announced today continue to define the recently discovered high-grade Northwest striking gold-silver zone that underlies the bulk tonnage low-grade resource at Sullivan Gulch, with continuity in the North zone of 350 metres and the South zone of 350 metres.

Along with demonstrating the magnitude of the large low-grade gold-silver zone at Sullivan Gulch, drill results continue to expand the emerging high-grade vein system at Sullivan Gulch that trends Northwest and dips to the Northeast. This new discovery further enriches the high-grade component of Sullivan Gulch, the bulk of which dips to the Southwest. High-grade at Sullivan Gulch has been intercepted in a Northern zone over a 350 metres strike length while the Southern zone, which includes intercepts from 2018 to present which align with the new geological model, also has a strike length of 350 metres. There remains a 370-metre untested zone between the North and South high-grade zones which has the potential to extend the strike length of this high-grade target to over 1,000 metres.

Drill hole IDM-22-206 is of particular importance to Integra as it provides additional evidence that the historic low-grade stockpiles and backfill at DeLamar and Florida Mountain are mineralized and could provide additional heap leach material in future mine plans.

The first 100 metres of drill hole IDM-22-206 was through historic backfill, returning average AuEq grades in-line with company estimates and potentially suitable for heap leach material, subject to further studies. Encountering these results in the first drill hole into historic backfill is encouraging. Following a brief pause, the company expects to resume drilling at DeLamar this summer.





