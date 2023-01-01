Integra Resources drills 4.07 g/t AuEq over 41 metres at DeLamar, Idaho

Share this article

Integra Resources Corp. [TSXV-ITR; NYSE-ITRG] reported the first set of drill results from the 4,597-metre 2023 highwall geotechnical and metallurgical drill program at the DeLamar project in southwestern Idaho. The results announced today include 10 drill holes representing 1,376 metres from the drill program.

The highwall geotechnical and metallurgical drill program was completed in November 2023. The material from this drill program will be used for comprehensive analysis including mineralogical characterization and Crusher Work Index (CWI) testing, as well as bottle roll, permeability, and column leach testwork to better understand characteristics for future heap leach mining.

In addition, geotechnical drilling was completed in the proposed open pits at the Project to evaluate the stability of high walls and to provide more information for the 3D geotechnical model. The drill program was completed in support of the Draft Mine Plan of Operations (MPO) and to gather additional data for a future Feasibility Study on the Project.

Drilling Highlights: The latest drilling highlights from the DeLamar Deposit include drill hole DH-DLM-23-MET22 that returned 0.76 g/t gold and 257.43 g/t silver (4.07 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)) over 41.45 metres. DM-23-MET-P11 returned 0.40 g/t Au and 21.58 g/t Ag (0.67 g/t AuEq) over 54.86 m.

The latest drilling highlights from the Florida Mountain Deposit include DH-FLM-23-MET03 that returned 0.74 g/t Au and 13.28 g/t Ag (0.91 g/t AuEq) over 157.43 m. DH-FLM-23-MET04 returned 0.91 g/t Au and 13.46 g/t Ag (1.09 g/t AuEq) over 69.50 m. DH-FLM-23-MET13 returned 0.54 g/t Au and 6.62 g/t Ag (0.63 g/t AuEq) over 99.97 m.

The drill results announced today demonstrate the strong continuity of mineralization at DeLamar, including multiple drill holes with mineralization beginning at surface.

Integra’s President, CEO & Director, Jason Kosec commented: “The drill results announced today come from a program primarily designed to collect additional gold-silver mineralized material for metallurgical and geotechnical testing. Intersecting significant widths of mineralization in metallurgical and geotechnical drilling demonstrates the strong resource continuity at DeLamar.

“Furthermore, mineralization beginning at surface in multiple drill holes highlights the low-strip ratio at the Project with minimal waste or overburden sitting above in-situ resource. With the MPO submitted to the Bureau of Land Management in December 2023, DeLamar is one of the few precious metal projects in the USA which is entering the National Environmental Policy Act permitting phase and actively being advanced towards a production decision.”

The past producing DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, is located in Owyhee County, southwest Idaho. Since acquiring the Project in 2017, the company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while demonstrating robust economic studies in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment and Preliminary Feasibility Study.

Integra is focused on advancing its two flagship oxide heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project, comprised of the Wildcat and Mountain View Deposits, located in northwestern Nevada. The company also holds a portfolio of prospective early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

Share this article