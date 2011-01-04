International Lithium drills 3.46% Li2O over 7.05 metres at Raleigh, Ontario

Share this article

International Lithium Corp. [ILC-TSXV; ILHMF-OTC] reported assay results for phase 1 of the diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Raleigh Lake lithium project near Ignace, Ontario.

ILC is conducting a minimum of 5,000 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where 10 holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres. Eight holes targeted Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 and two holes targeted Pegmatite 2 in Zone 2. All drill holes in Zone 1 encountered spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

All holes testing Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 cored spodumene-bearing pegmatite demonstrating confidence and continuity in the body. Pegmatite 1 shows a distinct zonation with an accumulation of rubidium enriched monocrystalline megacrystic microcline occurring in the roof portion of the modelled pegmatite.

Pegmatite 1 Spodumene Zone intersection highlights include RL22-09 with 10.15 metres (estimated true thickness of 8.5 metres) grading 2.4% Li 2 O (from 89.95 metres) including 7.05 metres (5.9 metres true thickness) averaging 3.46% Li 2 O in the spodumene core zone (from 93.05m).

RL22-10 returned 21.45 metres (estimated true thickness of 13 metres) grading 1.29% Li 2 O (from 127.12 metres) including 9.05 metres (estimated true thickness of 5.48 metres) averaging 2.46% Li 2 O in the spodumene core zone (from 131.95m).

RL22-11 returned 13.08 metres grading 1.09% Li 2 O (from 119.38 metres) including 6.56 metres averaging 1.51% Li 2 O in the lower spodumene core zone (from 125.9m). RL22-14 returned 3.46 metres grading 1.53% Li 2 O (from 26.11 metres) in Pegmatite 3 and 7.07 metres averaging 1.08% Li 2 O (from 132.73 metres) in Pegmatite 1.

Pegmatite 1 rubidium-bearing microcline intersection highlights include RL22-09 with 4.2 metres (estimated true thickness of 3.52 metres) grading 0.81% Rb 2 O (from 89.45 metres). RL22-12 returned 5.9 metres grading 1.38% Rb 2 O from 116.5 metres. RL22-13 returned 6.83 metres grading 0.87% Rb 2 O from 88 metres. RL22-15 returned 3.1 metres grading 0.36% Rb 2 O from 107.81 metres. RL 22-16 returned 3.96 metres grading 0.197% Rb 2 O from 124.39 metres.

All eight holes from the 2021 maiden drilling campaign were cored in Zone 1 and tested the up-dip and eastern extent of Pegmatites 1 and 3. Zone 1 is a stacked set of shallow-dipping pegmatite dykes that make up the main target of the Raleigh Lake project. Eight holes from Phase 1 were cored into Zone 1 and and all eight intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatites with holes DDH22-09 and DDH22-10 intersecting 8.5 metres and 13 metres true thicknesses of spodumene-bearing pegmatite respectively; at an approximated vertical depth of less than 100 metres.

Zone 1 pegmatites have been defined by drilling and surface exposures in an area exceeding 600 metres x 400 metres for Pegmatite 1.

The first holes to be drilled at Zone 2 were targeting the down-dip extension of Pegmatite 2, a small surface exposure of spodumene bearing pegmatite approximately 750 metres northwest of Pegmatite 1 with a similar structural orientation.

John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO, commented: “These are very encouraging analysis results from Zone 1 of our Raleigh Lake drilling based on the results from Phase 1 of our drilling. We are now well on the way to being able to release a maiden resource estimate for Zone 1 of Raleigh Lake late in 2022. The grades of lithium analysed so far are at the upper end of our expectations with up to 3.46% discovered. The rubidium also remains very interesting with up to 1.38% discovered.

“Our Phase 2 drilling program at Raleigh Lake has now reached the 5,000 metres anticipated, with more good core samples from Zone 1, but with Zone 2 not very interesting and not a priority for further drilling. Owing to lack of permitting we have not yet been able to drill further north in Zone 1 to analyze the extent of the continuation of the Zone 1 pegmatites which we have already drilled extensively, nor have we been able to start drilling in Zone 5 which had the very high readings of rubidium and caesium as well as lithium that we announced on January 17, 2022. We will be starting drilling again as soon as practicable after receiving these permits which we now anticipate receiving at the end of July 2022. We will also shortly be starting aerial magnetic work on other parts of our wider Raleigh Lake claims and on our newly optioned Wolf Ridge property in Ontario.”





