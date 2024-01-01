Japan Gold/Barrick alliance drilling Togi Project, Japan

Share this article

Japan Gold Corp. [TSXV: JG; OTCQB: JGLDF] reported that it has commenced drilling at the Togi Project, one of three priority projects advancing under the Barrick Alliance.

The first of two 500-metre drill holes is currently underway at the Akasaka target where drilling is targeting strike extensions of the Mori vein along the prospective Mori Fault. Strike extensions to the northeast of the Mori vein are largely obscured by post-mineralization cover but evidence of potential mineralized extensions is supported by sinter scree, and quartz vein boulders and cobbles hosting gold grades up to 79.7 g/t gold.

Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magneto-Telluric (CSAMT) geophysics were completed along a 2-km section of the Akasaka target highlighted resistivity features potentially representing epithermal veins, which drilling is currently targeting.

The Mori vein within the Akasaka target produced 16,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14 g/t gold and is reported to be up to 4 metres wide, with gold values ranging between 8 to 20 g/t gold. Records show the mineralization at lower mine levels open at depth with average grades of 8.12 g/t gold and 56.9 g/t silver.

Workings did not exceed 120 metres below portal level.

Fraser MacCorquodale, President and COO stated, “We are pleased to begin our inaugural drill campaign at Togi, located on the historic Togi goldfield on the Noto Peninsula of Japan’s Honshu Island. We have been working closely with Barrick Gold technical advisors in designing this program and we are looking forward to the results of the drilling campaign.”

Japan Gold is focused on gold exploration across Japan. The company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization.

Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX: TSX; GOLD: NYSE] to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan.

Share this article