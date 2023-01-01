K9 Gold finds significant anomalies at JB Lithium Project, Quebec

Share this article

K9 Gold Corp. [TSXV-KNC; OTCQB-WDFCF; FSE-5GP] reported results from its 2023 soil sampling and prospecting on its JB Lithium projects in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

Highlights: Of the 3524 soil samples collected, 386 exceeded 25 ppm Li, and 10 exceeded 40 ppm Li. Of the 80 rock samples collected, six samples exceeded 50 ppm Li, with two exceeding 100 ppm (112 and 247 ppm Li respectively). These high values correlate well with pegmatite outcrops and their interpreted extensions.

Full results have now been received for the 2023 summer field soil sampling and prospecting program. The program was performed by GroundTruth Exploration of Dawson City, Yukon, and comprised 3,524 soil samples and 80 rock samples.

Highlights: Prospecting has identified at least three pegmatite outcrops with spodumene, tourmaline and garnet present. These outcrops occur along well-defined ridges which are in excess of 500 metres in length.

The pegmatite outcrops occur on both the Rivière Salomon and the Lac Joubert-Tilly properties. On the Rivière Salomon property, the pegmatites are spatially related to an occurrence of Senneterre dykes. On the Lac Joubert-Tilly property, the pegmatites are related to occurrences of Tilly pegmatites.

Jeff Poloni, CEO, commented, “We were fortunate to complete the first phase of work on the JBL project with the fire situation in Quebec last summer. We were glad to see the anomalous values extending the interpreted extension of the pegmatite outcrops.”

The JB Lithium Project is located in the La Grande sub-province of the Archaean Superior Province in Quebec, and comprises three units, the Rivière Salomon property, the Lac Joubert – Tilly property and the Lac Laribosière-Tilly property.

K9 Gold has assembled an experienced team to explore its JB Lithium Project. K9 also operates the Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in southeast Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy’s Shootaring Canyon mill.

Share this article