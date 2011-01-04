Kenorland drills 19.5 g/t gold over 6.65 metres at Frotet, Quebec

Share this article

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. [KLD-TSXV; NWRCF-OTCQX; 3WQ0-FSE] reported final drill results from the 2022 winter drill program at the 20%-owned Frotet project in northern Quebec and held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (80%).

Assays from the remaining five of 25 drill holes completed, including 2,840 metres of the 10,880-metre program, are reported in the original press release.

Drilling highlights include hole 22RDD133 that intersected 6.65 metres at 19.5 g/t gold, including 1.06 metres at 98.34 g/t gold, at R6 (new vein discovery). 22RDD135 returned 1.7 metres at 25 g/t gold, including 0.45 metres at 87 g/t goild, at R1. 22RDD135 returned 5 metres at 5.46 g/t gold, including 0.9 metres at 21.39 g/t gold, at R8 (new vein discovery).

Zach Flood, CEO of Kenorland Minerals, stated: “The drill program completed in the first quarter was a massive success. The first holes to intersect the newly discovered veins parallel to the R1 structure, including R5, R6, R7 and R8, are initially returning very impressive grades and widths, such as today’s announcement of 22RDD133, which reported 19.5 g/t gold over 6.65 metres. Results from these new vein discoveries are easily comparable to some of the best results from the R1 structure, which we’ve been drilling off since the initial discovery in 2020. This is great news for the joint venture, and we look forward to further results from the recently completed summer drill campaign, which was largely focused on following up these discoveries.”

The reported five drill holes (2,840 m) are the final results from the 2022 winter drill program at Regnault. Drilling was designed to expand the strike extent along the R2 and R4 trends, testing the down-dip extents of the R1 mineralized structure, and explore for additional mineralized structures immediately to the south of R1.

Along the R1 trend, highlights include hole 22RDD135, which stepped 135 metres east from 22RDD129 (4 m at 5.72 g/t Au) and intersected 1.7 metres at 25 g/t gold, including 0.45 metres at 87 g/t gold. Hole 22RDD135 is the easternmost drill hole along the R1 trend, demonstrating the potential for continued extension of high-grade mineralization. Drilling has successfully extended mineralization at R1 by over 100 metres east for a known strike length of 950 metres and to depths of 400 metres below surface, remaining open along strike and at depth.

Directly to the south of R1, drilling discovered multiple subparallel mineralized structures, including R5, R6, R7 and R8, which have returned multiple high-grade intercepts. Hole 22RDD133 stepped 160 metres west of 22RDD121 (5.7 m at 8.1 g/t Au) and intersected 6.65 metres at 19.5 g/t gold, including 1.06 metres at 98.34 g/t gold. Hole 22RDD135 returned 5 metres of 5.46 g/t gold, including 0.9 metres at 21.39 g/t gold, a 130-metre stepout to the east from 22RDD129 (0.31 m at 21.8 g/t Au) and 170 metres stepout to the east up dip from 22RDD121 (5.7 m at 8.1 g/t Au).

The discovery of these additional mineralized structures indicates the potential for further subparallel structures at depth in the Regnault system. These results extend the strike length of mineralization along the newly discovered structures to 400 metres and to 450 metres at depth, remaining open along strike and at depth.

Scott Smits, vice-president of exploration, stated: “It’s hard not to be excited about the steady, high-grade intercepts we have received from the first quarter of 2022. Our strategy has been to aggressively step out along the known trends and explore for additional mineralized structures, constantly growing the mineralized footprint at Regnault. These recent results continue to demonstrate the potential for further growth of this exceptional gold system.”

Kenorland has completed the 2022 summer drill program at Regnault, which includes 11,903 metres from 23 drill holes. The program was designed to step out along known mineralized structures and explore for additional subparallel structures south of the Regnault discovery area. Drilling was completed at broad-spaced stepouts along R1 and newly discovered mineralized structures (R5, R6, R7 and R8) toward the east and at depth. Additional drill holes tested the western extensions of these newly discovered structures.

Drilling is under way at the Cressida target. Approximately 2,500 metres of diamond drilling are planned for a first-pass drill program at Cressida, located within the northwestern portion of the 39,365-hectare property. Drilling at Cressida is expected to be completed by mid-July.





Share this article