Kesselrun drills 49.5 g/t gold over 1 metre at Huronian, Ontario

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Kesselrun Resources Ltd. [KES-TSXV; KSSRF-OTC] provided further drilling results on its 100%-owned Huronian gold project, Ontario.

Drilling on the Fisher zone continues to intercept significant gold mineralization. Most notably, recent drilling has extended the Fisher zone along strike by approximately 250 metres to the west with numerous vein intercepts, including significant high grades of up to 49.5 g/t gold over one metre.

Highlights included drill hole 22HUR147 that intercepted 49.5 g/t gold over one metre in the western extension of the Fisher zone. 22HUR147 also intercepted 5.5 g/t gold over 1.4 metres within a 9.1-metre wide interval which averaged 1.2 g/t gold within the Huronian zone.

22HUR143 intercepted 7.3 g/t gold over 0.7 metres within a 13-metre wide interval which averaged 0.5 g/t gold within the western extension of the Fisher zone.

Michael Thompson, PGeo, President and CEO, commented, “Extending Fisher to the west by 250 metres shows that the zone has significant exploration potential remaining. Continued high-grade intercepts all within close proximity shows the caliber of the gold mineralizing system in and around the historic Huronian mine.”

The 2022 Huronian exploration program consists of drilling as well as geophysics over selected target areas. Drilling will be targeting the Fisher, Fisher North, McKellar and Huronian zones, all in close proximity along an approximate 1500 m strike length in the area of the historic Huronian Mine. As well, the geology on strike to the southwest of Goldshore Resources’ Moss Lake deposit will be targeted.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, northwestern Ontario’s first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz gold averaging 15.3 g/t gold in the indicated category and 501,377 oz gold averaging 14.4 g/t gold inferred. The resource estimate presented for the Huronian Project is historic in nature. The historic resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998. Further drilling will be required by Kesselrun Resources to verify the historic estimate as current mineral resources.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries.


