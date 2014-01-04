Kesselrun intersects 4.6 g/t gold over 6.6 metres at Huronian project, Ontario

Share this article

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. [KES-TSXV; KSSRF-OTC; CMG-DB] reported further drilling results on its 100%-owned Huronian gold project located 110 km west of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario

Drilling on the McKellar Zone continues to intercept gold mineralization over significant widths and grades extending the zone by approximately 600 metres to the west, doubling the strike length of the zone to over 1,200 metres.

Highlights included drill hole 22HUR178 that intercepted 4.6 g/t over 6.6 metres, including 48.0 g/t gold over 0.6 metres within a 24.0-metre interval which averaged 1.3 g/t gold. Hole 22HUR177 intercepted 6.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metre within a 27.5-metre interval which averaged 0.4 g/t gold. Hole 22HUR176 intercepted 7.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre within a 12.1-metre interval which averaged 0.7 g/t gold.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, commented, “Our belief that there remained tremendous potential in the underexplored 2-km strike extent to the west of the known McKellar Zone has now been proven. These latest drillholes have now extended the known gold mineralization to approximately 1,200 metres. The team is looking forward to growing the known McKellar Zone as well as exploring the extensive strike length left to the west.”

The 2022 Huronian exploration program consists of drilling as well as geophysics over selected target areas. Drilling will be targeting the Fisher, Fisher North, McKellar and Huronian zones, all in close proximity along an approximate 2,000-metre strike length in the area of the historic Huronian Mine. As well, the geology on strike to the southwest of Goldshore Resources’ Moss Lake deposit will be targeted. Drilling has been paused for the remainder of the season with approximately 13,000 metres completed this year. This will allow all outstanding assays to be received, compiled and interpreted enabling more effective drill targeting when drilling recommences.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the past-producing Huronian Mine, northwestern Ontario’s first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz gold averaging 15.3 g/t gold in the Indicated category and 501,377 oz gold averaging 14.4 g/t gold in the Inferred category. The resource estimate presented for the Huronian Project is historic in nature.

Kesselrun’s qualified person has not completed sufficient work to confirm the results of the historical resource. Further drilling will be required by Kesselrun Resources to verify the historic estimate as current mineral resources.

As well, the Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun Resources mapping, compilation and modelling, on strike from the adjacent Moss Lake Gold Project with an NI 43-101 complaint resource estimate of 4.17M oz gold averaging 1.1 g/t gold in the Inferred category.





