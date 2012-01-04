Kintavar trenches high-grade copper at Wabash, Quebec

Share this article

Kintavar Exploration Inc. [KTR-TSXV] has completed the summer drilling program on the MLI corridor and reports additional results from its surface exploration program on the 100%-owned Wabash project 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent, Quebec.

A 1,502-metre, 12-hole drill program has been successfully completed on the 1.5-km long MLI corridor. The objective of the program was to target the high-grade mineralized horizon that was observed in hole WAB-21-21 (1.01% copper and 19.3 g/t silver over 16.8 metres and to better understand the stratigraphic sequence along this corridor.

The majority of the drillholes successfully intersected the same stratigraphic sequence that includes several marble horizons, up to 20 metres in thickness, and diopside gneiss (both mineralized and non-mineralized) surrounded by barren and massive gneiss units. This fertile sequence can reach thicknesses of up to 70 metres as observed in some drillholes.

Low-grade copper and polymetallic horizons are observed more to the east of the MLI corridor and followed by high-grade copper and polymetallic horizons to the west, similar to the sequence observed in hole WAB-21-21.

The drilling program followed up on the success of the early summer trenching program. Lara West and Lara South trenches exposed the high-grade units on surface with a channel intersection of 12.7 metres with 0.71% copper, 30.1 g/t silver, 0.23% lead and 0.16% zinc on Lara West. This included an interval of 1.12% copper, 42.0 g/t silver and 0.19% lead over 6.65 metres. Other high-grade grab samples from both trenches included up to 2.9% copper, 170 g/t silver, 1.78% lead, 0.33% zinc and 0.11 g/t gold.

A small regional exploration program on the Wabash project continued throughout the summer. The team mostly focused on the large soil anomaly southeast of the MLI corridor and it successfully identified both mineralized outcrops and boulders. Some of the best results gave up to 4.79% copper, 13.4 g/t silver, 0.29 g/t gold and 0.12 g/t cobalt while some assays are still pending. Other regional targeting programs are continuing throughout the summer and fall to try to identify other corridors similar to MLI.

“The MLI corridor was a priority target for this summer, and it has delivered. The stratiform sediment hosted mineralization was successfully traced for over 1km in the most recent drill holes confirming our interpretation. The assays from this program will help us better plan the follow up infill drilling on the MLI corridor as we keep advancing throughout the entire unit. Once we receive these results we will start planning the next drilling program which will most likely take place this fall or winter,” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO.

Kintavar Exploration’s flagship project is the Mitchi-Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 39,000 hectares). Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% net semelter return royalty (NSR) on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer a Cheval outfitter, a profitable and cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. It as well works with local first nations to provide training and employment.

