Kodiak Copper drills 0.17% CuEq over 1,053 metres at MPD, British Columbia

Share this article

Kodiak Copper Corp. [TSXV-KDK; OTCQB-KDKCF; FSE-5DD1] reported results from this year’s drill program at its 100%-owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia. Assay results from the first two holes drilled at the South zone.

Highlights: Kodiak’s first two drill holes at the South Zone have significantly extended porphyry mineralization and linked historic shallow copper at the South and Mid Zones with a near continuous mineralized intercept in new drilling.

Drill hole AXE-23-014 at the South Zone intersected 0.32% CuEq (copper equivalent) over 234 metres from bedrock surface, within a broader zone of 0.17% CuEq over 1,053 metres, extending from 9 to 1062 metres downhole.

Holes AXE-23-012 and 014 confirmed copper mineralization along 900 metres of strike and from surface to over 775 metres depth.

Porphyry mineralization at the South Zone correlates well with a 2.3-km-long north-trending copper-in-soil anomaly downslope to the east and chargeability responses from historic 3D Induced Polarization (3D IP) surveying along trend.

Kodiak’s South Zone drilling, combined with historic soil geochemistry and 3D IP, suggests that the South, Mid and Adit Zones may be part of a much larger system that comprises all three zones.

Kodiak’s 2023 exploration program is now complete. 18,562 metres in 33 holes were drilled and the Company will provide further results from drilling as well as from 3D IP, soil sampling and prospecting over the upcoming months.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO, said, “After our success at the West and Man Zones, the 2023 drilling has now extended a third porphyry zone to depth and along strike at the South Zone, once again demonstrating significant potential for larger copper-gold zones at MPD. We are particularly excited by the continuous copper in core linking the South and Mid Zones, which we interpret as a much larger system that could stretch all the way to the Adit Zone. Future work will include infill 3D IP and systematic drilling along this trend to guide exploration toward higher grade portions of the system.”

South Zone Drill Results

Hole AXE-23-014 was drilled northward from the South Zone and below shallow historic holes that make up the Mid Zone. The hole intersected 0.31% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 1.23 g/t Ag (0.32% CuEq) over 234 metres. This intercept is within a broader envelope of 0.17% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au and 0.80 g/t Ag (0.17% CuEq) over 1,053 metres, which links both the South and Mid Zones from bedrock at 9 metres to 1,062 metres downhole.

Hole AXE-23-012 was drilled to the southeast, along the flank of a magnetic anomaly and below a large copper in soil response to the east. The hole intersected 0.24% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au and 1.49 g/t Ag (0.25% CuEq) over 45 metres within a broader envelope of 0.15% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au and 0.85 g/t Ag (0.16% CuEq) over 813 metres.

Both holes are interpreted to be within the broad envelope of a much larger north-south trending system linking the South, Mid and Adit Zones, confirmed by the 2.3-km-long copper in soil anomaly downslope to the east.

MPD is a large land package (226 km2) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia’s primary copper-gold producing belt. The project is located midway between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

Kodiak is focused on its 100%-owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The company’s most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project.

MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak discovered a high-grade porphyry centre of significant size at the Gate Zone and is now systematically testing further targets with similar discovery potential. Drilling to date has successfully outlined substantial envelopes of porphyry mineralization at the West, Man and South Zones as Kodiak continues to demonstrate the district-scale potential of the MPD project. The company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Share this article