Kodiak Copper drills 0.58% CuEq over 254 metres at MPD, British Columbia

Kodiak Copper Corp. [TSXV-KDK; OTCQB-KDKCF; FSE-5DD1] reported results from its fully financed drill program at its 100%-owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia. Assay results from five drill holes at the West zone are presented in this release.

Highlights: Best ever drill holes at the West zone, following the application of a Cadia-Ridgeway or Red Chris “style” of exploration model that targets higher grades and significant vertical extents within the total mineralized system.

Shallow high-grade copper assaying 1.17% copper (1.26% CuEq – copper equivalent) over 39 metres, within 0.33% copper (0.39% CuEq) over 198 metres, starting at 33 metres depth in drill hole AXE-23-008.

Best mineralized interval reported from the West zone to date; 0.49% copper (0.58% CuEq) over 254 metres, within 0.21% copper (0.27% CuEq) over 941 metres starting at bedrock surface in drill hole AXE-23-011.

Holes AXE-23-008 and 011 confirmed the high-energy, mineralized hydrothermal breccia at depth in the West zone, as first reported in AXE-23-002. This new zone has now been extended to 185 metres of strike and remains open in all directions.

New and historic drilling at the West zone has confirmed porphyry mineralization over an area of 300 metres by 650 metres, and from surface to depths of 962 metres, which is open to extension.

Chris Taylor, Chairman, said, “The West zone is clearly significantly larger than past explorers had appreciated and contains higher grades as well, where copper and gold are concentrated by key geological features. The significant near-surface copper at the West zone and other porphyry centres at MPD are an attractive complement to the deeper higher-grade mineralization discovered by Kodiak at the Gate Zone.”

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO, said, “This year’s drill program is an important milestone for the company as we are applying the exploration strategy that led to our Gate Zone discovery to five new targets with the aim to demonstrate the true size potential of our district-scale MPD project. With the 2023 drilling at the West zone we successfully advanced a second high-grade porphyry centre, in addition to our original discovery at Gate, which represents a significant step forward for MPD. With the majority of this year’s results yet to come, our shareholders can look forward to more news from multiple targets over the coming months.”

Recent drilling by Kodiak at the West zone has resulted in the deepest copper-gold porphyry intercepts ever reported from the project, demonstrating that porphyry-related mineralization at MPD is more extensive and complex than previously known.

MPD is a large land package (226 km2) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia’s primary copper-gold producing belt. The project is located midway between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The company’s most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak has made the Gate Zone discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope, and MPD hosts several other targets with similar discovery potential.

Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak’s porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

