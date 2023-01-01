Kootenay Silver drills 1,142 g/t silver over 2.37 metres at Columba Silver Project, Mexico

Share this article

Kootenay Silver Inc. [TSXV-KTN] reported results from an additional three holes of its current 2023 diamond drilling program at Columba Silver Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The current program comprises a 12-to-15-hole campaign for a total of approximately 3,000 metres designed to extend known mineralization on the D Vein target area at Columba.

James McDonald, President & CEO, stated, “We are pleased that our planned drilling is intersecting D Vein consistently at expected target depths with a 100% hit rate to date for the D Vein. The widths and grades we are seeing at D Vein are extremely encouraging and support our belief in the potential of defining a significantly sized silver resource. We are also starting to intersect additional mineralized veins flanking the main mineralized vein.”

Highlights for drill holes CDH-23-139 to CDH-23-141 are as follows. Drill hole CDH-23-141 returned 29 metres core-length averaging 208 g/t silver, 0.21% lead, and 0.46% zinc from 250 metres downhole, including 9.67 metres of 510 g/t silver, 0.2 g/t gold, 0.5% lead, and 1.0% zinc; and including 2.37 metres of 1,142 g/t silver, 0.1 g/t gold, 0.9% lead, and 2.5% zinc from 274 metres downhole.

CDH-23-140 returned 10.1 metres core-length of 152 g/t silver, 0.2% lead, and 0.4% zinc from 297 metres down hole, including 0.58 metres of 745 g/t silver, 0.8% lead, and 1.3% zinc from 266.7 metres downhole; 3.1 metres core-length of 308 g/t silver, 0.14% lead, and 0.26% zinc in the Hanging Wall vein, including 1.56 metres of 532 g/t silver, 0.25% lead, and 0.40% zinc.

True widths estimated at between 70% and 80% of the downhole lengths.

Drilling continues to advance at Columba and additional assay results will be announced as they are received, after verification and interpretation by the company.

The Columba hosts an extensive network of intermediate-style epithermal quartz, carbonate +/- barite veins aligned into two broadly cross-cutting orientations. Fieldwork to date has identified numerous mineralized structures across the project measuring up to 4 km in length. Intersection zones and flexures along the main structures represent high-priority targets with potential to host rich mineralized shoots.

The first holes of the current program are designed to extend the D-Vein in preparation of a follow up program aimed to result in a maiden resource in late 2024. In addition to the D-Vein, the company maintains a priority list of new vein targets and known vein extensions all warranting drill testing.

Kootenay Silver is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico.

The company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

