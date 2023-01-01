Kuya Silver makes new cobalt-silver discovery at Airgiod property, Silver Kings Project, Ontario

Share this article

Kuya Silver Corp. [CSE-KUYA; OTCQB-KUYAF; FSE-6MR1] reported the final assay results from a second diamond drilling program at the Campbell-Crawford and Airgiod target areas, Silver Kings Project, Ontario, where grassroots drilling in March and April 2023 intersected a new high-grade silver and cobalt discovery. The final results of this second drill campaign, including holes 23-SK-27 to -31, are presented. Kuya Silver has identified several new highly mineralized veins in this program, including a significant new grassroots drill intersection beneath the adjacent Airgiod property, and has tripled the potential size of the buried target zone area which remains open in all directions.

Highlights: High-grade mineralized footprint expanded at the Campbell-Crawford target area. Hole 23-SK-31 intersected 12,200 g/t (392 oz/t) Ag, 0.17% Co (12,264 g/t AgEq) over 0.40 metres within a wider zone grading 1,799 g/t Ag, 0.03% Co (1,810 g/t AgEq) over 3.20 metres in the Angus Vein. Kuya has now reported four clustered drilling intersections of >2,000 g/t silver (plus cobalt) on the Angus and Toms Veins.

A New blind discovery was made at the Airgiod target area, 250 metres northwest of original Angus Vein intersection. Hole 23-SK-30 intersected 249 g/t silver, 1.64% cobalt (863 g/t AgEq) over 0.40 metres, within a wider zone grading 132 g/t silver, 0.35% cobalt (263 g/t AgEq) over 1.88 metres, in a new NW-trending vein named the Moran Vein. This is the first known drill hole in the Airgiod Property targeting the buried lower Nipissing Diabase contact. The new vein was intersected in an identical setting to the Angus Vein at the Campbell-Crawford target area. This 250-metre step-out triples the tested extent of buried silver-cobalt mineralization between the neighbouring Campbell-Crawford and Airgiod properties.

David Lewis, Vice President Exploration, commented: “We are extremely pleased with the results from our fall 2023 drill program at Silver Kings. At the Campbell-Crawford prospect, we expanded the area of high-grade vein mineralization, intersected a number of newly identified silver-cobalt veins, and gained a greater understanding of the potential deposit model. On the Airgiod property, we made a blind vein discovery by stepping out approximately 250 metres from the main Campbell-Crawford vein zone. This new Moran Vein reported our highest-grade cobalt assay to date, as well as silver, and appears to strike in a different orientation to the Clark Vein, which was trenched and mapped on surface.”

David Stein, President and CEO remarked, “The blind discovery of a second highly mineralized vein zone below the Nipissing Diabase north of Kerr Lake establishes a new exploration model for the Cobalt camp which can be repeated to generate multiple targets over Kuya Silver’s expansive and district-scale land package. Adding recent discoveries at Airgiod and Campbell-Campbell to some of the better historical prospects on our properties, we now see four or five distinct, high priority, silver-cobalt targets that demonstrate the potential for a hub-and-spoke business case (ie. multiple mines feeding a centralized plant) for the Silver Kings Project. In addition to expanding the Campbell-Crawford and Airgiod discoveries, Kuya Silver is excited by the potential for other new discoveries on its properties.”

