Li-FT Power drills 1.28% Li2O over 13 metres at Yellowknife Project, Northwest Territories

Li-FT Power Ltd. [TSXV-LIFT; OTCQX-LIFFF; FSE-WS0] reported assays from eight drill holes completed at the Echo, Shorty, Fi-SW, Ki and Big East pegmatites within the 100%-owned Yellowknife lithium project (YLP), located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights.

Highlights: YLP-0107 returned 13 metres at 1.24$ Li 2 O, (Echo) and 5 metres at 0.62% Li 2 O and 2 metres at 0.76% Li 2 O.

YLP-0101 returned 13 metres at 1.28% Li 2 O, (Big East) and 5 metres at 1.30% Li 2 O and 2 metres at 0.59% Li 2 O.

YLP-0098 returned 13 metres at 1.27% Li 2 O, (Ki) and 5 metres at 0.63% Li 2 O, including 2 metres at 1.25% Li 2 O.

YLP-0094 returned 11 metres at 1.38% Li 2 O, (Shorty).

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT commented, “The first drill results from our Echo target have been a positive surprise. Our model at the time indicated that the pegmatites were steeply dipping. What we discovered after drilling the first hole was that there are three separate pegmatite bodies that are shallowly dipping at depth. This geometry is very favorable for mining. We look forward to releasing additional drill results from Echo and to continue drill-testing this target in the upcoming drill program which is scheduled to start in January 2024.”

This week’s drill results include the first two holes drilled on the Echo pegmatite (YLP-0099, 107) as well as six holes split among the Shorty (YLP-0094, 103), Ki (YLP-0098), Big East (YLP-0100, YLP-0101), and Fi Southwest (YLP-0105) pegmatites.

The Echo pegmatite complex is broadly north-of-northwest to northwest trending and ranges from a single dike in the southeastern end to multiple dikes over a 400-metre wide corridor in the northwest. Individual dikes range from gently to steeply east dipping and are up to 25 metres wide.

The Shorty pegmatite is one of several dikes occurring within a broader north-of-northeast striking corridor. Drill intercepts show that it comprises a single 10-25-metre wide dike or 2-4 dikes with a similar cumulative width spread over 40-95 metres of core length. The pegmatite is visible for at least 700 metres on surface and dips 50 degree-70 degree to the west-northwest.

The Ki pegmatite is one of several subparallel dikes that occur within a longer north-of-northwest trending corridor. The Ki dike is visible for at least 1,000 metres on surface and dips between 65 degree-80 degree to the southwest. The two widest dikes returned assay composites of 1.27% Li 2 O over 13 metres and 1.25% Li 2 O over 2 metres whereas the remaining two dikes are each 1-2 metres wide and returned negligible grade.

The Big East pegmatite swarm comprises a 35-90 metres wide corridor of parallel-trending dikes that dips around 55 degree-75 degree degrees west and extends for at least 1,300 metres along surface and 200 metres downdip.

The Fi Southwest (SW) pegmatite is one of several dikes occurring within a north-of-northeast striking dike corridor. Drilling at Fi SW shows that it ranges from a single 20-40-metre wide dike to 2-3 dikes of similar cumulative width within a 50-70-metre wide corridor. The Fi SW dikes are visible for at least 1,100 mteres on surface and dips 60 degree-80 degree to the east-southeast, with drilling date showing at least 150 metres of downdip continuity along 550 metres of strike.

The company has concluded its 2023 drill program at the Yellowknife Lithium Project with 34,238 metres completed. Currently, LIFT has reported results from 108 out of 198 diamond drill holes (19,034 m).

All eight holes described in this news release were drilled broadly perpendicular to the dike orientation so that the true thickness of reported intercepts will range somewhere between 65-100% of the drilled widths.

Mineralogical characterization for the YLP pegmatites is in progress through hyperspectral core scanning and X-ray diffraction work.

LIFT has launched its own YouTube channel. The channel will act as a hub for all LIFT video content from interviews to project footage.

The company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

