Lithium Chile grows Salar de Arizaro lithium resource, Argentina

Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV-LITH; OTCQB-LTMCF] has made a substantial increase of 24% to the resource at its Salar de Arizaro project in Argentina from the results of an updated NI 43-101 compliant resource report. The company reports a new, increased project total of 4,122,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) from measured, indicated and inferred resource categories.

Highlights: Total LCE resource increased by 24% since reporting the results of the preliminary economic assessment for a new total of 4,122,000 tonnes LCE.

The increased LCE resource related to the Salar de Arizaro project comprises: 261,000 tonnes in the measured category; 2,237,000 tonnes in the indicated category; and 1,624,000 tonnes in the inferred category.

Diamond drill hole ARDDH-08 contributed an increase of 559,518 tonnes of indicated LCE resource and 188,886 tonnes of inferred LCE resource. The resource increase at ARDDH-08 resulted from an average lithium grade of 538 milligrams per litre from well depths between approximately 200 metres and 300 metres and an average lithium grade of 343 milligrams per litre from well depths between approximately 300 metres and 570 metres such that a total sampled interval of 370 metres of the reservoir containing lithium brines has been established.

Over 260,000 tonnes LCE associated with the Argento-02 well were reclassified from the indicated category to the measured category due to the long-term pumping test and additional brine sampling that was conducted.

Steve Cochrane, president and CEO of Lithium Chile, emphasized: “Increasing our lithium resource by 24% marks substantial progress for our Arizaro project from just two additional wells. This yet again reinforces our belief that the Arizaro property is a world-class lithium project. Our team’s relentless efforts in expanding the resource demonstrates their exceptional abilities, for which I extend my thanks.” Cochrane continued, “With our strategic process proceeding, it is exceedingly exciting that the company is able to report such a significant resource increase.”

Next steps in resource update: An updated analysis of the area around ARDDH-08 contained in the reserve model is under way and will be added to the NI 43-101 compliant report once completed.

An update to the company’s 2023 prefeasibility study report is expected by the end of the second quarter, which will confirm reserve volumes and a potential production profile.

Other Argentine developments: The baseline environmental impact study for the new block IV exploration program was completed and submitted to the Salta Mining Ministry at the end of February, 2024. This will allow for the company’s exploration drill program on block IV, which is currently expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

Drilling of hole ARDDH-09 is nearing completion, at which time the drilling rig will be moving to a number of locations on the company’s southwestern claims with the objective of substantiating the freshwater aquifer characteristics needed for production. These locations surround and offset Lithium Chile’s existing freshwater well that substantiated significant freshwater deliverability. Drilling is also continuing with a rotary rig on production well Argento-06. Results will be released when available.

Lithium Chile is an exploration and lithium resource company with a property portfolio consisting of 111,978 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares in Argentina. Lithium Chile also owns five properties totalling 22,529 hectares that are prospective for gold, silver and copper.

