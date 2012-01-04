MacDonald Mines drills 0.41% CuEq over 90.44 metres at SPJ, Ontario

Share this article

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. [BMK-TSXV; MCDMF-OTC] has released the results of its phase 1 drill program undertaken at the Alwyn copper-gold trend and observations from the drilling completed at the Glade gold trend on its 100%-owned SPJ property near Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights of Phase 1 Alwyn and Glade drill program include 0.41% CuEq (copper equivalent) (0.17 % copper, 0.36 g/t gold and 0.28 g/t silver) over 90.44 metres in hole AW-22-102 (Alwyn), within an untested area of Alwyn, including two zones of stronger mineralization.

Hole AW-22-102 is hosting the strongest zone of mineralization intersected in the 2022 program in the Alwyn trend and is located at the southeastern end of the area tested by the initial five holes program at Alwyn.

Upper zone: 41.53 metres at 0.53% CuEq (0.24% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au and 0.41 g/t Ag), including 3.99% CuEq (1.36% Cu, 3.87 g/t Au and 3.05 g/t Ag) over 3.20 metres.

Lower zone: 13.00 metres at 0.84% CuEq (0.29% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au and 0.33 g/t Ag).

Identification of cobalt anomalies in most of the drill holes completed in the Alwyn system with the broadest intersection being 0.015% cobalt over 26.50 metres in AW-22-101.

Copper-gold mineralization is open in all directions and confirmed over a strike length of 115 metres within the 2.5 km Alwyn Copper-Gold Trend interpreted in conjunction with the work of GoldSpot Discoveries that supports the potential to further expand the Alwyn copper-gold system.

Visible gold observed in all three new drill holes completed at Glade, down plunge from gold-bearing veins measured at surface during 2021 trenching.

Greg Romain, President and CEO, commented: “We are extremely encouraged by the results at Alwyn as it validates the work previously completed by GoldSpot and our team, that indicated a potential 2.5-km long trend favorable to host a large polymetallic system with affinities to mineral systems forming Iron oxide-copper-gold deposits (IOCG). We believe the visible gold observations to date at Glade also display significant potential and we look forward to sharing those assay results when they become available.”

Romain added: “Our focus is now two-fold on the SPJ Property being the high grade gold structures associated with the Scadding-Glade system, and key critical (cobalt, copper, nickel, PGE) and precious (gold, silver) metals that are variably found in the Alwyn, McLeod-Norstar-Palkovics, Candore and Jerome Trends.”

MacDonald Mines Phase 1 2022 drilling program consisted of 693 metres of oriented diamond drilling at the northern end of a 1.0 km-long high-priority target identified by GoldSpot at Alwyn, as well as 502 metres of oriented diamond drilling at Glade.





