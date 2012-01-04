Mako drills 85 g/t gold, 153 g/t silver over 0.8 metres at San Albino, Nicaragua

Share this article

Mako Mining Corp. [MKO-TSXV; MAKOF-OTCQB] reported additional results from its recent definition and expansion drilling program at the Las Conchitas area on its wholly owned San Albino-Murra property, Nicaragua. The Las Conchitas area is located immediately south of the San Albino mine, which is currently in commercial production, and north of the historical El Golfo mine, located within the company’s El Jicaro concession.

Las Conchitas contains numerous mineralized structures over a 1,700-metre-by-800-metre area, which has been subdivided into three primary areas: Las Conchitas North (LC-North), Las Conchitas Central (LC-Central) and Las Conchitas South (LC-South). Highlights of the recent drilling at Las Conchitas Central include 85.1 g/t gold and 153 g/t silver over 1.3 metres (0.8 metres estimated true width); 16.4 g/t gold and 13.1 g/t silver over 1.0 metre (0.9 metres estimated true width); 12.8 g/t gold and 8.2 g/t silver over 1.1 metres (estimated true width) — additional zone.

Akiba Leisman, CEO, stated: “Las Conchitas Central has thus far received the least amount of drilling since inception, but in this area, we are still finding similar high grade, shallow dipping, auriferous veins as we have throughout our 188 km2 land package. The importance of LC22-813 is that not only did it intersect 85.1 g/t gold over minable widths, but it was able to connect two zones previously interpreted as separate. Now we have nearly 300 metres of strike delineated at Mina Bonanza-Cruz Grande, and open along strike and down dip. Additionally, LC22-818 has confirmed an unusually thick part of this zone 68 metres from surface. Results from this hole will be received over the course of the next few weeks.”

The Las Conchitas area covers approximately 3.75 km2, hosting multiple subparallel, shallow, northeast-southwest-striking, gently dipping mineralized veins, with stylolitic and/or brecciated textures that often contain visible gold. The company is planning to continue drilling the area with five of the seven diamond drill rigs on site with the objective of further expansion of the mineralized structures in all three areas in preparation for a maiden resource by the first quarter of 2023.





