Mako Mining drills 37.28 g/t gold over 2.5 metres at San Albino, Nicaragua

Mako Mining Corp. [MKO-TSXV; MAKOF-OTCQX] has discovered a new gold bearing structure at the Las Conchitas-North area of its wholly-owned San Albino-Murra property in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. The “Crucita” structure was intersected in a diamond drill hole located approximately 1.44 km south of the San Albino gold mine currently in commercial production.

The company currently has five of its seven diamond drill rigs in the Las Conchitas area, which is located between the San Albino Mine and the historical El Golfo Mine located within the company’s El Jicaro Concession. Las Conchitas comprises an area of approximately 3.75 km2 and it has been subdivided into three primary areas: Las Conchitas North (LC-N), Las Conchitas Central (LC-C) and Las Conchitas South (LC-S). Each of these areas host multiple subparallel, northeast-southwest striking, gently dipping gold bearing veins.

Las Conchitas – North: Crucita (Cc) – New Discovery; 37.28 g/t gold and 34.9 g/t silver over 2.60 metres (2.5 m ETW). Intermediate (Int): 7.69 g/t gold and 5.2 g/t silver over 1.20 metres (ETW). Mina Francisco (MF): 24.75 g/t gold and 20.8 g/t silver over 2.30 metres (2.2 m ETW).

Las Conchitas – Central: Cruz Grande (CG); 16.92 g/t gold and 29.5 g/t silver over 2.10 metres (2.0 m ETW).

Las Conchitas – South: Mango (Mg); 51.40 g/t gold and 82.3 g/t silver over 0.70 metres (0.6 m ETW).

El Limon (EL); 37.02 g/t gold and 54.4 g/t silver over 2.30 metres (2.0 m ETW). ETW is estimated true width measured from interpreted sections

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako, stated, “Crucita is the second shallow high-grade discovery the Company has announced over the past 2 months at Las Conchitas. Our objective was always to start producing with a small resource, on a fraction of the San Albino area, and to use the cash flow from San Albino to unlock the potential of our orogenic gold system. Even Las Conchitas, which is an area 5 times as big as San Albino, is a small part of our 188 km2 land package, and we expect the pace of additional discoveries to continue for many years to come across the 28 km of strike potential we have on our property. Over the course of the next few months, we will release additional exploration results that will continue to show the true potential of our burgeoning gold mining district.”

Mako Mining operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako’s primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.





