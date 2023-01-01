Manganese X Energy plans Battery Hill drilling, New Brunswick

Share this article

Manganese X Energy Corp. [TSXV-MN; OTCQB-MNXXF] presented a comprehensive corporate review, highlighting achievements and forthcoming goals.

The company anticipates advancing each project outlined below in 2024 as it continues its mission to become the first publicly traded mining company in Canada and the United States to commercialize high-purity electric-vehicle-compliant manganese.

Manganese X holds 55 claims – Battery Hill – covering 1,228 hectares about 5 km northwest of the town of Woodstock in Carlton County, southwestern New Brunswick.

Manganese X has achieved significant milestones in refining and upgrading EV specifications, vital for EV cathode production, at its Kemetco Research pilot plant project in Richmond, British Columbia.

Additional samples are in production to meet potential demand.

Update on MOU C4V: The synthesis of manganese sulphate samples for CAM process testing marks a pivotal step in potential partnerships with major original equipment manufacturers and Gigafactories.

Manganese X’s recent letter of support to C4V underscores its commitment to bolster domestic supply chains and advance battery material manufacturing.

OEM invitation: An invitation has been extended for participation in OEM supplier days, signaling prospective partnership opportunities for suppliers.

Partnerships and offtake agreement: The company is focused on confirming specifications with C4V, a leading U.S. battery technology firm, and securing binding offtake agreements.

Invitation letters have been dispatched to prospective OEMs and cell manufacturers, inviting them to pretest Manganese X’s samples.

Third party validation: In pursuit of transparency and credibility, Manganese X has engaged a U.S. accredited metallurgical lab for independent validation analysis of its battery-grade manganese sulphate, ensuring adherence to quality standards.

Drill program: A permit application has been made for a 12- to 15-diamond-drill-hole program expected to commence on the Battery Hill deposit this spring. The program is designed to upgrade key areas of near-surface, high-grade mineralization to the measured and indicated resource status prior to commencement of its prefeasibility study.

Prefeasibility study: The company plans to initiate the PFS in third quarter to expedite the development and permitting of the Battery Hill deposit, maintaining its strategy of rapid progress.

Environmental and prefeasibility related studies: Continuing environmental, social/community and geotechnical studies will support the forthcoming prefeasibility study. Comprehensive life cycle assessment studies will guide project development decisions and facilitate negotiations with potential partners.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X, remarked: “We are incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made and the promising outlook for our projects in 2024. Our commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable practices positions us favourably for continued growth and success in the burgeoning EV market.”

Manganese X’s mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and U.S. to commercialize electric-vehicle-compliant high-purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

