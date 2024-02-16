Manganese X presses Ottawa for priority mineral designation

Share this article

Manganese X Energy Corp. [MN-TSXV] is rallying for support to have manganese included as a prioritized mineral on the Canadian government’s critical minerals list Manganese X is hoping that the current targeted group of six – lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earth minerals – becomes the group of seven with the inclusion of manganese as a priority mineral.

The government is currently seeking input through public consultation on an updated criteria for critical metals with an emphasis on minerals deemed essential to Canada’s economic and national security. Manganese X has responded to the request for consultation, essentially stating that although manganese is currently part of Canada’s 31 critical minerals list, the upcoming 2024 update provides and opportunity to prioritize manganese for focus and investment so that it becomes the seventh targeted critical mineral.

“The public consultation, closing on February 16, 2024, offers a change to advocate for manganese, shedding light on its role and significance,’’ said Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman. “This is not just about remaining on the critical minerals list, but also about manganese being prioritized for strategic investment,’’ he said.

Manganese X shares were unchanged at 14.5 cents on Thursday and trade in a 52-week range of 22 cents and $0.075.

Manganese is among the most widely used metals in the world, fourth after iron, aluminum and copper. Manganese X said manganese should be prioritized for the following reasons:

Manganese plays a crucial role in various EV battery chemistries, ranging from NMC, Li Mf as well as new and upcoming battery sodium sulphate battery demonstrating effectiveness and versatility.

90% of all high-purity manganese for EV batteries is currently produced in China.

There are currently no producing high-purity manganese mines in North America.

Over 57% of EV battery production in the U.S. currently uses high-purity manganese-based chemistries and this is increasing.

Canada possesses two of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in North America.

Manganese X has previously said it aims to become a supplier of high purity (plus 99.9%) battery grade manganese for the production of lithium-ion batteries in the growing electric vehicle, energy storage and steel sectors.

The company, in collaboration with Kemetco Research Inc. of Richmond, B.C, has been able to produce manganese sulfate with a purity exceeding 99.95% and with very low levels of base and alkali metals using material sourced from its flagship Battery Hill Battery Hill Manganese deposit, which is located near Woodstock.

In May, 2022, Manganese X achieved a key milestone by releasing a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Battery Hill Manganese deposit, which is located near Woodstock, New Brunswick.

Measured and indicated resources at the site were estimated at 35.14 million tonnes of 6.39% Mn and 10.64% Fe. On top of that is an inferred resource of 28 million tonnes of grade 6.46% Mn and 10.73% Fe.

