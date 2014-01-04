Maple Gold Mines drills 2.3 g/t gold over 10.4 metres at Eagle, Quebec

Share this article

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. [MGM-TSXV; MGMLF-OTCQB; M3G-FSE] reported complete assay results for four drill holes and partial assay results for five additional drill holes from the continuing 2022 drilling at its 100%-optioned Eagle mine property in Quebec.

Previously completed digitization and modelling of historical drill results and a further review of drill logs identified a potential southern splay of the main mine horizon (the South Mine Horizon) located northwest of the past-producing Eagle mine in an area targeted for follow-up drilling.

The new results confirm the continuity of the South Mine Horizon at relatively shallow (<275 metre) vertical depths, suggest local widening of the mineralized zone in this area, and further demonstrate the potential for additional subparallel gold trends at Eagle.

Highlights: 2022 drilling results, including new results detailed below, demonstrate vertical continuity of the South Mine Horizon over a 350-metre vertical interval from surface; known mineralization extends to approximately 800 metres vertical depth on adjacent sections and remains open along strike to the northwest as well as at depth.

Drill hole EM-22-13 intersected 2.3 g/t gold over 10.4 metres, including 5.0 g/t gold over 3.2 metres (from 257 m downhole). Drill hole EM-22-16 intersected 3.1 g/t gold over 7.3 metres, including 4.0 g/t gold over 3.6 metres (the latter from 193 m downhole).

Drill hole EM-22-10 intersected 14 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (from 539.5 m downhole) and 8.3 g/t gold over 1.0 metres (from 543 m downhole); this hole also tested the South Mine Horizon more than 200 metres further to the southeast.

All reported drillholes contained gold mineralization (over 1 g/t gold) and seven of the nine reported drillholes contained multi-gram gold intercepts (2 g/t gold or better). There are still approximately 2,250 metres of assays currently pending at Eagle, with a further approximately 1,500 metres of remaining drilling to be completed this year.

“These new results at Eagle confirm our modelling interpretations and demonstrate the potential to define significant zones of gold mineralization beyond what was historically mined at Eagle during a much lower gold price environment,” stated Fred Speidel, VP Exploration. “Encountering relatively shallow multi-gram gold intercepts in an area that remains open for roughly 200 metres along strike within the Eagle property boundary and a further 1.5 km beyond that on JV-controlled ground highlights the exploration upside that remains along this past-producing mine trend.”

The company’s previously reported contoured longitudinal section followed the northern splay in this area of the Eagle deposit. The new drill results support earlier interpretations that gold mineralization occurs over multiple sub-parallel horizons extending along a northwest-southeast orientation, over an actual stratigraphic thickness of more than 100 metres.

Once all assays have been received from the 2022 drilling at Eagle, the 3D model and longitudinal sections will be updated with the corresponding grade contouring including all results from the 2022 drilling campaigns.

Maple Gold Mines is in a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines [AEM-TSX, NYSE] to jointly advance the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt.





