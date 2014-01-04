Max Resource drills 1.4% copper over 3.8 metres at CESAR, Colombia

Share this article

Max Resource Corp. [MAX-TSXV; MXROF-OTC; M1D2-FSE] reported assay results from channel samples collected at the recently discovered AM-7 target. AM-7 lies within the 20-km-long AM District, located at the northern end of Max’s wholly-owned CESAR copper silver project in northeastern Colombia.

The copper-silver mineralization is hosted in fine grained sandstone and mudstones with chalcocite as the primary copper bearing mineral. Exploration crews working the AM-7 Target have identified multiple horizons of high-grade stratiform mineralization.

Highlights: Channel samples were collected across mineralized outcrops with intervals ranging from 0.3 to 3.8 metres; 9 returned values of 4.0% copper and above; 7 returned values greater than 2.0% copper; 18 returned values of 1.0% copper and above; 24 returned values of 10 g/t silver and above.

Multiple channel samples returned high-grades, encompassing five historic open cut copper workings: 18.3% copper and 2 g/t silver over 1.5 metres (419093); 6.0% copper and 48 g/t silver over 1.0 metres (876707); 5.9% copper and 56 g/t silver over 1.5 metres (876734); 5.0% copper and 138 g/t silver over 1.0 metres; (876711); 4.0% copper and 48 g/t silver over 1.0 metre (878707). Further channel assays are pending.

“The Cesar Basin continues to reward the perseverance of our skilled technical team as demonstrated by the discovery of AM-7 and the impressive assay results,” stated Max CEO, Brett Matich.

“The high-grade copper-silver mineralization has been identified in multiple, stacked horizons across an impressive strike length of more than 2-km, and remains open in all directions,” he continued.

“Since the commencement of the 2023 exploration campaign, the Max field team has identified 21 copper-silver targets across three separate districts: AM, Conejo and URU. All three districts are located along a 90-km belt in the CESAR Basin. Max continues to intensify exploration in the Cesar Basin with the objective of delineating a new world class copper-silver belt,” he concluded.

The CESAR Project lies along the copper-silver rich Cesar Basin in NE Colombia. This region provides access to major infrastructure resulting from oil and gas and mining operations, including Cerrejon, the largest coal mine in South America, held by global miner Glencore. Max’s 21 mining concessions collectively span over 188-km2.

In 2022, Max executed a 2-year co-operation agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp. [EDV-TSX; LSE] which assists to expand its 100% owned landholdings, Endeavour will hold an underlying 0.5% NSR.

In addition, Max controls the RT Gold project (100% earn-in) in Peru, encompassing a bulk tonnage primary gold porphyry zone, and 3-km to the NW, a gold bearing massive sulphide zone. Historic drilling in 2001, returned values ranging 3.1 to 118.1 g/t gold over core lengths ranging from 2.2 to 36.0-metres.

