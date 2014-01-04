Metal Energy drills 0.82% NiEq over 68.55 metres at Manibridge, Manitoba

Share this article

Metal Energy Corp. [MERG-TSXV; MEEEF-OTCQB] reported assay results from four drill holes on the same section of the phase 2 drill program on the high-grade nickel and copper-cobalt Manibridge project in the Thompson nickel belt, Manitoba. Phase 2’s 10,000-metre drill program was completed in December, 2022, with five additional drill hole assay results still pending.

Drill hole MNB032 returned 11.20 metres of 0.39% nickel, 0.01% copper, and 0.01% cobalt, for 0.41% NiEq (nickel Equivalent) (Upper Lens) and 43.20 metres of 0.62% nickel, 0.01% copper and 0.01% cobalt for 0.64% NiEq (Lower Lens).

MNB033 returned 3.65 metres of 0.36% nickel, 0.01% copper and 0.02% cobalt for 0.41% NiEq (Upper Lens) and 49.40 metres of 0.59% nickel, 0.01% copper and 0.01% cobalt for 0.61% NiEq (Lower Lens).

MNB034 returned 5.95 metres of 0.43% nickel, 0.01% copper and 0.01% cobalt for 0.46% NiEq (Upper Lens) and 57.40 metres of 0.79% nickel, 0.02% copper and 0.01% cobalt for 0.82% NiEq (Lower Lens).

MNB035 returned 5.72 metres of 0.55% nickel, 0.01% copper and 0.01% cobalt (Upper Lens) and 68.55 metres of 0.79% nickel, 0.02% copper and j0.02% cobalt for 0.82% NiEq (Lower Lens).

“Drill holes MNB035 and MNB034 contained impressive individual high-grade intersections of 1.19% NiEq over 31.3 m (37.3 GT) and 1.10% NiEq over 28.15 m (31.0 GT), respectively. These four drill holes expand a shallow high-grade nickel zone that was never discovered previously at Manibridge. This particular mineralized zone is 100 m along strike, 40 to 90 m thick, extends for at least 180 m in the dip direction, and is open in both dip directions. The Phase 2 drill program continues to redefine the system at Manibridge with over 1 kilometre of strike, and mineralization down to at least 800 m depth. The broader mineralized envelope is large with multiple high-grade zones being discovered recently. Drilling continues to intersect wide, hide-grade nickel intercepts with similar grade-thickness values (GT) consistent with what was previously mined at Manibridge. We are planning our Phase 3 drill program to continue the success at Manibridge,” said James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy.

Manibridge Phase 2 Drill Program Results: A total of 10,091 metres were completed over 36 diamond drill holes, including 6 abandoned drill holes, with all completed drill holes intersecting visible nickel sulphides. The drill hole collar locations were all within 150 to 600 metres of the old mine workings. The drill holes targeted the shallower parts of the Manibridge nickel sulphide system at depths between 100 and 400 metres from surface.

Assay results for drill holes MNB036 to MNB040A are still pending and will be reported after the data has been received, reviewed, and approved.

Metal Energy is the operator and owns 85% of the project with Mistango River Resources Inc. [MIS-CSE], an Ore Group company, owning the remaining 15%.

Manibridge encompasses 4,368 hectares within the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt. The Project is 20 km southwest of Wabowden, which has significant infrastructure and capacity that has supported previous exploration programs and mine development, including year-round highway access via Highway 6.





