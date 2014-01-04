Metals Creek drills 3.66 g/t gold over 14.66 metres at Ogden, Ontario

Share this article

Metals Creek Resources Corp. [MEK-TSXV; MCREF-OTCQB; M1C1-FSE] reported results for the final six holes of a nine-hole diamond drill program on the Ogden gold project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden gold project is a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX; NEM-NYSE], with the company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted the potential of flat-lying quartz-bearing/siliceous secondary structures as well as strongly altered conglomerates and felsites.

The altered conglomerates and felsites host pyrite plus/minus arsenopyrite and local free gold mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently identified TOG fold structure. High-grade gold mineralization within TOG has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis, which has a shallow plunge to the east.

Highlights of the drilling include hole TOG-22-74A returned a downhole intercept (351.40 to 366.06 metres) of 3.66 g/t gold over 14.66 metres, including 4.30 metres (361.76 to 366.06 m) of 5.13 g/t gold; visible gold was noted in this intercept.

This hole was drilled below hole TOG-21-65A, which returned a downhole intercept of 9.20 g/t gold over 4.47 metres to better define our understanding of potential shallow dipping gold mineralization associated with interpreted secondary cross cutting mineralized structures.

TOG-22-70 returned a downhole intercept (357.44 – 360.88m) of 1.96 g/t gold over 3.44 metres. A second zone of high-grade gold mineralization was cut, returning a downhole intercept of 0.73 metres (405.48 – 406.21m) of 12.7 g/t gold. This hole was drilled to further define mineralization above hole TOG-21-65A. Upper mineralization occurred at the contact between altered felsite and conglomerate with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization. Significant quartz veining is present locally.

The second zone returning 12.7 g/t gold over 0.73 metres is hosted within a silicified intermediate dike with associated pyrite (4-5%) mineralization.

OG22-046 returned a downhole intercept (142.24 – 150.00m) of 0.35 g/t gold over 7.76 metres. This hole was drilled to test an SGH soil anomaly east of Thomas Ogden. With the presence of strong alteration and stratigraphy similar to that of TOG and associated anomalous gold values, management is highly encouraged with the potential of prospective stratigraphy east of TOG.

Holes OG22-047A, 048 and 049 were drilled west of Thomas Ogden.

Drill intercepts are core lengths and true width will be approximately 70%-80% of drill intercept length.

All data is currently being compiled in preparation for the next drill program.

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden gold property from Newmont, including the past-producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8-km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault. In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont, under which Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.





