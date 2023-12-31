Metals & Critical Minerals – 2024 Year in Review

5 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Metals & Critical Minerals – 2024 Year in Review
31 Dec.2023 – 31 Dec.2024
49 METALS & MINERALSPrecious Metals, Battery Metals, Uranium, Platinum Group Metals
Base Metals, Rare Earths, Minor Metals
* Critical Minerals

Metal Price Leaders, 2024

    2024 Units
Minor Metal Antimony (Sb) +179.6% $ USD/MT
Minor Metal Gallium (Ga) +43.0% $ USD/kg.
Precious Metal Gold (Au) +27.2% $ USD/oz.

On December 3rd, 2024, China announced export bans for Antimony (Sb), Gallium (Ga) and Germanium (Ge). Prior to this, these metals had been the subjects of export restrictions from China. Against this backdrop, The People’s Bank of China was a significant buyer of Gold throughout 2024. PR China is, therefore, principally involved in price dynamics for all three of the global metal price performance leaders in 2024.

Antimony (Sb), Gallium (Ga) and Germanium (Ge) are used in applications for, respectively, photo voltaic, semiconductor and fibre optic technology component manufacturing. US-China trade tensions are expected to continue to manifest in elevated price volatility across the metals complex during 2025.

Metal Price Laggards, 2024

  2024 Units
Battery Metal Lithium Metal (Li) -42.5% $ USD/lb.
Rare Earth Dysprosium (Dy) -38.0% $ USD /lb.

The sell-off in Battery Metals and Lithium Metal (Li) in particular carried on throughout 2024. Dysprosium (Dy), principally used in Neodymium (Nd) based magnets which are resistant to demagnetization at high temperatures, also retraced with a cooling in Chinese market sentiment for specialty magnets and high-performance motors.

PRECIOUS METALS ∆ % 31.Dec.2024 31.Dec.2023
Gold (Au) 27.2% $ USD/oz. $2,625 $2,063
Silver (Ag) 21.5% $ USD/oz. $28.89 $23.78
BATTERY METALS
CATHODE
Lithium Metal (Li) -42.5% $ USD/lb. $4.94 $8.59
Lithium Carbonate (Li₂CO₃) -22.6% $ USD/lb. $4.92 $6.36
Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH.H₂O) -19.3% $ USD/lb. $4.57 $5.66
Cobalt Metal (Co) -15.4% $ USD/lb. $11.19 $13.23
Cobalt Sulfate (CoSO₄) -15.9% $ USD/lb. $1.75 $2.08
Cobalt Chloride (CoCl₂) -15.4% $ USD/lb. $2.15 $2.54
Nickel Oxide (NiO) -9.8% $ USD/lb. $6.66 $7.38
Nickel Sulfate (NiSO₄) 1.2% $ USD/lb. $1.73 $1.71
Nickel Chloride (NiCl₂) -4.5% $ USD/lb. $2.35 $2.46
Vanadium Pentoxide (V₂O₅) -19.8% $ USD/lb. $4.81 $6.00
ENERGY METALS
Uranium (U₃O8) -11.4% $ USD/lb. $72.90 $82.30
PLATINUM GROUP METALS
Platinum (Pt) -3.8% $ USD/oz. $906.76 $943.00
Palladium (Pd) -22.0% $ USD/oz. $913.82 $1,171
Rhodium (Rh) 10.3% $ USD/oz. $4,550 $4,125
Iridium (Ir) -16.0% $ USD/oz. $4,200 $5,000
Ruthenium (Ru) 9.4% $ USD/oz. $465.00 $425.00
Rhenium (Re) 25.7% $ USD/oz. $69.77 $55.51
 
BASE METALS
Tin (Sn) 12.7% $ USD/lb. $13.10 $11.62
Nickel (Ni) -9.7% $ USD/lb. $6.85 $7.59
Copper (Cu) 2.9% $ USD/lb. $3.92 $3.81
Aluminum (Al) 17.2% $ USD/lb. $1.16 $0.99
Zinc (Zn) 18.4% $ USD/lb. $1.35 $1.14
Lead (Pb) -6.5% $ USD/lb. $0.87 $0.93
HEAVY RARE EARTHS
Gadolinium Oxide (Gd₂O₃) -26.6% $ USD/lb. $9.78 $13.32
Terbium (Tb) -23.8% $ USD/lb. $457.70 $600.40
Terbium Oxide (Tb₄O₇) -24.3% $ USD/lb. $367.50 $485.57
Dysprosium (Dy) -38.0% $ USD/lb. $133.20 $214.90
Dysprosium Oxide (Dy₂O₃) -35.4% $ USD/lb. $105.60 $163.39
Erbium Oxide (Er₂O₃) 4.6% $ USD/lb. $18.70 $17.88
Yttrium Oxide (Y₂O₃) -5.9% $ USD/lb. $2.72 $2.89
Scandium (Sc) -4.5% $ USD/lb. $1,330 $1,393
Scandium Oxide (Sc₂O₃) -5.4% $ USD/lb. $277.8 $293.7
Battery Grade Mischmetal -9.4% $ USD/lb. $9.63 $10.63
LIGHT RARE EARTHS
Lanthanum Oxide (La₂O₃) 0.0% $ USD/lb. $0.26 $0.26
Cerium (Ce) -4.6% $ USD/lb. $1.64 $1.72
Cerium Oxide (CeO₂) 34.2% $ USD/lb. $0.51 $0.38
Praseodymium (Pr) -9.7% $ USD/lb. $35.83 $39.70
Praseodymium Oxide (Pr₂O₃) -9.5% $ USD/lb. $27.17 $30.02
Neodymium (Nd) -10.5% $ USD/lb. $32.61 $36.42
Neodymium Oxide (Nd₂O₃) -11.5% $ USD/lb. $26.44 $29.86
MINOR METALS *
Antimony (Sb) 179.6% $ USD/MT $33,550 $12,000
Cadmium (Cd) 1.9% $ USD/MT $5,099 $5,005
Gallium (Ga) 43.0% $ USD/kg. $295.80 $206.90
Germanium (Ge) -1.1% $ USD/kg. $1,360 $1,375
Hafnium (Hf) -6.1% $ USD/kg. $4,373 $4,657
Indium (In) 13.4% $ USD/kg. $368.2 $324.8
Manganese (Mn) -1.9% $ USD/MT $58.15 $59.30
Molybdenum (Mo) 3.7% $ USD/kg. $67.85 $65.40
Silicon (Si) -19.6% $ USD/MT $1,808 $2,249
Tellurium (Te) -2.1% $ USD/kg. $80.72 $82.46
Zirconium (Zr) 0.0% $ USD/kg. $27.12 $27.12


* Minor Metals are quoted in Metric Units
* Prices quoted in both Imperial and Metric Units available on:       MineralPrices.com
 

Critical Minerals, 2024

On January 10th, 2023, the 118th United States Congress formed a ‘House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party’. On June 18th, 2024, this House Select Committee established the ‘Critical Minerals Policy Working Group’. This Working Group was setup to focus on the United States’ deep reliance on critical mineral imports, particularly from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and to make recommendations for corrective and protective actions in support of supply chain resilience for critical minerals.

On June 10th, 2024, the Government of Canada updated The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy adding high-purity iron, phosphorus and silicon metal to the list of critical minerals and bringing the updated list to a total of 34 constituents.

On September 15th, 2024, the government of New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment published a draft Minerals Strategy for New Zealand. The list includes a total of 35 constituents including Rare Earths and Platinum Group Metals.

On November 28th, 2024, the UK Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre published an expanded list of Critical Minerals which had last been updated in 2021. The list increased from 18 to 34 constituents including Rare Earths and Platinum Group Metals.

On December 3rd, 2024, China announced export bans for Antimony(Sb), Gallium (Ga) and Germanium (Ge).

On December 11th, 2024, NATO’s 32-member defense grouping released a list of  NATO’s 12 Defense-Critical Raw Materials essential for the Allied defense industry.”

Critical Minerals (News & Prices)

USA, 2 lists USGS (29 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs)DoE (12 Critical Minerals + REEs)
NATO 12 Defense Critical Raw Materials
Europe 30 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs
Japan 31 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs
UK 28 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs
Canada 32 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs
Australia, 2 lists 26 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs/ 6 Strategic Minerals
South Korea 32 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs
New Zealand 33 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs

 

PRC China Advantageous MineralsShortage MineralsIREA
India 29 Critical Minerals + PGMs + REEs
Russian Federation Strategic & Deficient / Strategic not Deficient / Deficient & not Strategic

 

Reported by: Christopher J. Berlet BSc, CFA                           Supported By: Khadijah Samnani, Analyst 

For further information please contact:
(416) 525 – 6869
manager@mineralprices.com

Live real-time prices, recent news and a complete list of Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals, Base Metals, Rare Earths, Minor Metals and Critical Minerals for all jurisdictions can be reviewed at: https://mineralprices.com

Critical Mineral Lists Include: USA (2 lists), NATO, European Union, Japan, UK, Canada, Australia (2 lists), South Korea, New Zealand and PRC China (Advantageous Minerals, Shortage Minerals, IREA List), Inia and Russian Federation (Strategic and Deficient, Strategic not Deficient, Deficient not Strategic). https://mineralprices.com/critical-minerals/


Share this article

More Stories

Northstar Gold completes drill program at Miller copper-gold property, Ontario

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Bold Ventures posts assays up to 68 g/t gold at newly discovered 111 Zone at Burchell Gold and Copper Project, Ontario

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Abcourt Mines drilling Flordin property, Quebec

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Arizona Sonoran Announces C$19.9 Million Strategic Private Placement with Hudbay

4 hours ago Resource World

Pan Global advances Escacena and Cármenes projects, Spain

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Equinox Gold Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Gold Production: Produced 213,960 Ounces of Gold in Q4 2024 and 621,870 Ounces of Gold for Full-year 2024

7 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Northstar Gold completes drill program at Miller copper-gold property, Ontario

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Bold Ventures posts assays up to 68 g/t gold at newly discovered 111 Zone at Burchell Gold and Copper Project, Ontario

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Abcourt Mines drilling Flordin property, Quebec

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Arizona Sonoran Announces C$19.9 Million Strategic Private Placement with Hudbay

4 hours ago Resource World

Metals & Critical Minerals – 2024 Year in Review

5 hours ago Resource World
×