Mistango River/Metal Energy drill 1.13% NiEq over 36.5 metres at Manibridge mine, Manitoba

Mistango River Resources Inc. [MIS-CSE] has provided an update on the progress of Metal Energy Corp. [MERG-TSXV; MEEEF-OTCQB] progress on the Manibridge mine. Mistango owns 15% of Manibridge and Metal Energy owns 85%.

Highlights: Drill hole MNB040A returned 36.55 metres of 1.13% NiEq (nickel equivalent), including 19.45 metres of 1.69% NiEq. MNB039 returned 36.2 metres of 0.69% NiEq, including 12.15 metres of 1.14% NiEq.

The new high-grade nickel zone demonstrates the discovery potential for multiple high-grade nickel shoots within the broader mineralized shell at Manibridge.

The drill highlights above include the final drill hole assays of Metal Energy’s phase two drill program on the high-grade nickel and copper-cobalt Manibridge project in the Thompson nickel belt, Manitoba.

“This new zone of over 1% nickel mineralization in the Upper Lens demonstrates discovery potential for multiple high-grade nickel shoots within the overall mineralized shell at Manibridge. Manibridge’s mineralized shell is over 1 km of strike, traced down to 800 metres depth, and locally exceeds 90 metres thickness. Drill holes MNB036, MNB037 and MNB040A show the growth of this new nickel mineralized zone that currently measures 25 metres thick by 40 metres down dip. This new zone contains our highest-grade continuous nickel intersection (19.45 m of 1.69% NiEq). We have maintained a 100% Ni-sulphide intersection success rate, and 34 of 36 drill holes have intersected over 1% nickel over variable sample widths. These facts demonstrate the robust nature of the Manibridge nickel system. Overall, we’re thrilled with the results from 2022’s drill programs, and we look to expand and discover additional high-grade nickel mineralization in 2023,” said James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy and operator of the project.

A total of 10,091 metres were completed over 36 diamond drill holes, including six abandoned drill holes, with all completed drill holes intersecting visible nickel sulphides. The drill hole collar locations were all within 150 to 600 metres of the old mine workings. The drill holes targeted the shallower parts of the Manibridge nickel sulphide system at depths between 100 and 400 metres from surface.





