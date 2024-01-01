Mosaic Minerals exploring Mirabelli SM project, Quebec

Share this article

Mosaic Minerals Corp. [CSE-MOC] reported the start of its exploration work on the Mirabelli SM project located near Eastmain, James Bay, northern Quebec. The field prospecting campaign is expected to last for a period of one week.

The Mirabelli SM property is formed of 345 cells with an area of nearly 20 km² and is located approximately 15 km southeast of the municipality of Eastmain. It is accessible by the Eastmain Village provincial road. The Mirabelli SM sector, which has been very little prospected over the years, could be conducive to the discovery of new metal or mineral indices.

Intersected by several major faults located in contact with volcanogenic horizons and tonalitic intrusive, this property presents a geological environment favorable to the presence of gold, silver, base metals, and lithium.

This campaign is intended to complement the one carried out in June 2024 to cover the sectors that had not been visited due to the weather. The company also expects to receive the results of this first campaign in the coming weeks. The June campaign had covered the Maqua SM and Mirabelli SM properties in part.

The company has also conducted in recent weeks an airborne magnetic survey of a total distance of 685 km on the Pluton SM. Located in the eastern extension of Patriot Battery Metals’ Shaakichiuwaanaan project, this property is 100%-owned by Mosaic.

Mosaic Minerals focuses on the exploration of critical minerals such as nickel in the province of Quebec.

