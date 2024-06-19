Neoterrex Minerals drilling Valour Project, Quebec

Share this article

Neoterrex Minerals Corp. [TSXV: NTX] has begun a 1,500-metre maiden drill program on its Valour project, located in the gold and critical-minerals-rich Abitibi geological subprovince, 60 km northwest of Waswanipi, Quebec, and adjacent to the Kenorland Minerals Chebistuan property, which is currently under an exploration agreement with Newmont Corp. [NYSE: NEM; TSX: NGT; ASX: NEM; PNGX: NEM].

The drill program targets modelled magnetic bodies that coincide with strong electromagnetic responses and anomalous copper identified in grab samples. This area also features regional geological attributes favourable for mineralization, including volcanic and sedimentary rock units, a major unconformity, a significant fold axis, and a young intrusive body to the southeast.

Mathieu Stephens, Neoterrex’s president and CEO, stated: “As we embark on this drilling campaign, we are keenly aware of the rich mining history in the region. The company has refined its interpretation of exploration data collected over the past few weeks to enhance target delineation. Our team is excited about the potential for new discoveries at Valour.”

Stephens also highlighted the importance of community engagement, noting, “We are actively involving the local community, and we appreciate their participation in the company’s daily operations.”

The company is currently advancing its prospective critical-minerals projects located in Quebec, with the majority of its projects located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. Neoterrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing critical-minerals sector in North America with the exploration and development of new deposits.

