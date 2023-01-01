Nevada Sunrise reports 15.3 g/t gold over 32.3 metres at Kinsley Mountain, Nevada

Share this article

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. [TSXV-NEV; OTC-NVSGF] reported that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. [TSXV-CPAU] , has reported final results from the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Elko County, Nevada.

Diamond drill hole KMD23-02, targeting resource infill at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, returned 15.28 g/t gold over 32.3 metres, including 24.07 g/t gold over 10.7 metres.

This result, in conjunction with prior drilling in 2020 by the Kinsley Mountain joint venture that yielded high-grade sulphide gold intercepts at depth, reinforces the continuity and exceptionally high-grade nature of Secret Canyon shale-hosted sulphide gold mineralization. The Western Flank Zone is interpreted by CopAur to remain open along corridors to the north, west and east, which CopAur, as operator of exploration at Kinsley Mountain, plans to continue to test with additional drilling.

Diamond drill hole KMD23-03, targeting an untested geophysical anomaly, intersected a greater than 80-metre core length fault-bounded interval of the Secret Canyon Shale. This interval contained anomalous arsenic pathfinder values but did not return significant gold values.

A total of seven reverse circulation drill holes and three diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed in 2023 at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, the Main Pit North, and the Kinsley Ridge target. All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for multi-element analysis and fire assay for gold.

Kinsley Mountain hosts a historic past-producing mine that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold mined by Alta Gold Company between 1995-1999.

The project hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a NI 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t gold.

Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, Nevada.

The company’s key gold asset is at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, Nevada, in a joint venture with CopAur Minerals. Due to its current focus on lithium exploration and development in Nevada, the company elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and will incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise also has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 km (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, Nevada.

