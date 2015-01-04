Newcore Gold drills 3.28 g/t gold over 11 metres at Enchi, Ghana

Share this article

Newcore Gold Ltd. [NCAU-TSXV; NCAUF-OTCQX] provided an update on exploration and development activities underway at the 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project in Ghana, West Africa. Diamond Drilling at the Nyam Gold Deposit, targeting high-grade mineralization in the upper portions of the sulphide mineralization, intersected 3.28 g/t gold over 11.0 metres, within a broader zone of 1.58 g/t gold over 26.3 metres.

Nyam is one of the currently identified deposits at Enchi where drilling continues to highlight the potential for longer-term resource growth from delineating high-grade underground resources in the sulphide mineralization. In addition to drilling, results of metallurgical testing on sulphide mineralization from Nyam confirmed excellent gold recoveries averaging 91.7%.

Additional exploration work underway at Enchi includes trenching on several kilometre-scale gold anomalies which continues to advance early-stage targets towards the drill testing stage, and further metallurgical testwork of both the oxide and sulphide mineralization.

Drilling targeting high-grade mineralization in the upper portions of the sulphides continues to highlight the potential for resource growth at Enchi.

Hole NBDD063 intersected 1.58 g/t gold over 26.3 metres, including 3.28 g/t gold over 11.0 metres and 6.57 g/t gold over 4.0 metres. Hole NBDD064 intersected 1.16 g/t gold over 36.4 metres, including 2.03 g/t gold over 17.4 metres.

Drilling followed-up on two northerly plunging high-grade zones identified at Nyam. Five holes tested the down dip and lateral extensions to high-grade gold mineralization previously identified at Nyam in two shoots (central and southern); and

To date, the Nyam deposit has only been tested to a maximum vertical depth of 350 metres and remains open for further expansion to depth.

Results of metallurgical testing on sulphide material from the Nyam Gold Deposit confirms excellent recoveries from cyanidation averaging 91.7%.

Fourteen composite samples were analyzed by a series of bottle roll tests and returned an average gold recovery of 91.7% (ranging from 82.7% to 98.0%).

Greg Smith, VP Exploration, stated, “This latest drilling at our Enchi Gold Project continues to prove out our geological model that includes resource growth from the higher-grade mineralization at depth. Drilling followed-up on two previously identified high-grade shoots at Nyam, which remain open to depth and along strike, and highlight the resource growth potential of the high-grade mineralization in the sulphides. We continue to advance our understanding of the significant size and scale potential at Enchi, which is located on a prolific gold belt in southwest Ghana that hosts a number of multi-million-ounce gold mines.”

Luke Alexander, President and CEO, stated, “We continue to advance and de-risk the development of our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. Recently completed metallurgical testwork on sulphide mineralization at Nyam has confirmed strong recoveries averaging 91.7%, continuing to highlight the longer-term potential for resource growth from higher-grade sulphide mineralization at depth. We look forward to continuing to advance the development of Enchi with additional metallurgical testwork as we prioritize targets for our next phase of drilling to commence later this year.”

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au containing 743,500 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t Au containing 972,000 ounces.

The Enchi Gold Project currently hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 743,500 ounces of gold at 0.55 g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 972,000 ounces of gold at 0.65 g/t gold. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 20% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 216 km2 land package covers 40 km of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 km to the north.

Share this article