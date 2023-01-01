Nickel Placed on Australia’s Critical Minerals List

Share this article

By Editorial Assistant

The Australian mining industry has received a major boost with the inclusion of nickel on the critical minerals list. This move by the Australian government is a significant step towards securing the country’s position as a global leader in the production of critical minerals. The announcement was made by the Minister of Resources, Madeleine King, who stated “Given impacts to our domestic capacity and noting the broader market developments presently unfolding in the nickel sector, I am fully convinced that we must be proactive in addressing the recent developments, including by adding nickel to the Critical Minerals List.”.

The critical minerals list, which was first published in Australia in 2019, identifies minerals that are essential for the development of advanced technologies and have a high economic value. These minerals are crucial for the production of a wide range of products, including smartphones, renewable energy technologies, and electric vehicles. The inclusion of nickel on this list highlights its importance in the global market and the potential for Australia to become a major supplier of this critical mineral.

Nickel is a versatile metal that is used in a variety of industries, including stainless steel production, batteries, and electronics. It is also a key component in the production of electric vehicle batteries, making it a crucial mineral for the transition to a low-carbon economy. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the demand for nickel is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. This presents a huge opportunity for Australia, which is home to some of the world’s largest nickel reserves.

The inclusion of nickel on the critical minerals list is a testament to Australia’s strong position in the global mining industry. The country is the world’s third-largest producer of nickel, with major mines located in Western Australia and Queensland. The Australian nickel industry is known for its high-quality, low-cost production, making it a highly attractive investment for international companies.

The Australian government’s decision to include nickel on the critical minerals list is a strategic move to support the growth of the country’s mining industry. It will provide a framework for the development of new projects and the expansion of existing ones, ensuring that Australia remains a key player in the global market. This move will also create new job opportunities and boost the economy, particularly in regional areas where many nickel mines are located.

Share this article