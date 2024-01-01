Nine Mile Metals plans advanced geophysics at California Lake and Wedge VMS Projects, New Brunswick

Share this article

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. [CSE-NINE; OTCQB-VMSXF; FSE-KQ9] reported that it has engaged EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (EarthEx) to initiate its Advanced Geophysical Program over the California Lake and Wedge priority targets, New Brunswick.

In addition to the two borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) surveys on CL-23-10-01 and WD-24-01 already announced, EarthEx will conduct a 1400-line-km UAV drone block plan with 35-metre spacing for 3D magnetics and subsurface modeling. Once these two surveys are completed, EarthEx will initiate ground-based time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys over the Wedge Trend Targets 3, 4, and 7, California Lake East Trend Targets 6 and 8, and the California Lake West Trend Targets 10 and 11.

EarthEx will conduct UAV 3D high-definition magnetics utilizing proprietary drone technology and processing algorithms for 3D subsurface modeling of the geologic units. The UAV drone is outfitted with redundant GPS and collision avoidance technology, providing precise and consistent data collection. With a 1400-line-km flight block flown at a tight line spacing of 35 metres, the coverage will provide exceptional data for modeling over the larger regional trends and the more local, conductive targets. The UAV survey will be followed by ground-based TDEM surveys over priority late-time conductors previously defined by EarthEx. Continuing northwest from the Wedge, the TDEM grids will cover the Wedge Targets 3, 4, and 7, which were defined by EarthEx, and include the Tribag and West Wedge mineral occurrences, with the Tribag characterized by VMS mineralization at surface. EarthEx’s proprietary systems will provide a high-definition 3D model with subsurface priority target definition, utilizing Maxwell Plate Modeling for priority drill targets at depth.

Daniel Card, P.Geo, RP.Geo, President of EarthEx Geophysical Solutions stated, “We are proud to be supporting Nine Mile Metals in this important advanced stage of exploration on what is becoming a very promising VMS project. This second advanced phase of modern geophysical prospecting marks an important milestone for this project’s development. The application of modern electromagnetic techniques coupled with the litho-structural detail that will be revealed by the exMAG drone magnetics survey will yield a lot of valuable information to aid in the generation of high-quality drill targets. Our BHEM technical survey processing coupled with our UAV drone and ground-based EM survey will present Nine Mile Metals with the most advanced geophysical vectoring tools to advance the Wedge and California Lake projects to the next level of exploration and target definition. The Wedge Mine area is critical for the UAV drone structural definitions required to expand this mine deposit’s footprint toward economic support. We look forward to next week’s mobilization to the Bathurst Mining Camp.”

“With the weather now favorable, the exploration team can get back on the ground with EarthEx and refine our targeting along the Wedge trend and California Lake. This is a large, regional system defined by favorable geology, known mineral occurrences, and well-defined geophysical targets. The advanced geophysical programs being implemented by EarthEx will drive our targeting, not only at the Wedge Mine area but the entire Wedge and California Lake projects in totality.

“We have several well-defined trends and prior to additional drilling, a 3D HD-UAV magnetic survey will assist in interpreting the stratigraphy, faulting, and controls on the mineralization. Our phase 2 advanced geophysical models are essential to prioritize these targets and define the optimum drill pattern. Prioritizing our drill targets and the subsurface target zones is the immediate goal followed by an aggressive drill program,” commented Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration & Director.

Nine Mile Metals has received the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Grant for 2024, specifically to address priority targets to the northwest of the Wedge Mine site.

Nine Mile Metals is focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The company’s primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East – West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project.

