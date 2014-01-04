Noble Mineral Exploration commences drilling at Cere Villebon, Quebec

Share this article

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. [NOB-TSXV; NLPXF-OTCQB; NB7-FSE] provided an update on progress for a number of its active projects. A drill program commenced on the Cere Villebon property near Val d’Or, Quebec, and an IP Survey is near completion on Kidd/Carnegie project, Ontario, in advance of proposed drill program.

At the Cere Villebon property, a 2,500-metre drill program has commenced on the company’s Cere Villebon property which consists of 15 claims (483 hectares). The property is road and power accessible, located only 4 km east of Highway 117, the highway that connects Montreal to Val d’Or.

Drilling and resource estimates done by the Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc., in 1987, evaluated a historical resource of 421,840 tonnes grading 0.52% copper, 0.72% nickel and 1.08 g/t combined platinum-palladium. This estimate is historical in nature, non-compliant with the standards under NI 43-101 standards.

Diamond Drill Hole FV-87-1 drilled by LaFosse Platinum in 1987 into the North Zone intersected 27.38 metres of 0.70% nickel, 0.68% copper, 0.23 g/t platinum, 0.64 g/t palladium and 0.08 g/t gold including 7.65 metres of 0.94% nickel, 1.02% copper. Exact width not known at this time.

Line cutting has been completed on the Kidd Creek project with the IP survey near completion on 4 primary targets in Carnegie Twp in advance of a proposed 2000 meter drill program.

The Kidd Creek Project consists of a group of patents and claims including 50% held with 11530313 Canada Inc acquired from Explor Resources in the vicinity of the Kidd Creek Mine, 24 km north of Timmins, northeastern Ontario. The Kidd deposit is one of the largest volcanogenic massive sulfide ore deposits in the world, and one of the world’s largest base metal deposits and lies within the Abitibi greenstone belt and is presently owned by Glencore.

Exploration of this area in the past was hindered by so many companies with small land packages. Over the years, Noble has been successful in assembling one of the largest land inventories in the vicinity of the Kidd Creek Mine.

Noble Minerals is finishing up strategic Induced Polarization surveys within 2 km of the Kidd Creek open pit on the Fly Creek Rhyolite. The target of the program is rhyolite intercalated with ultramafic rocks on an anticlinal structure. It is postulated that these rhyolites are the same age as the Kidd Creek mineralized rhyolites.

In addition, the Fly Creek Rhyolite may be the faulted extension of the Chance Rhyolite where Texas Gulf previously intersected several drill holes containing lead, zinc and silver mineralization.

To the west Noble will be investigating a property with Induced Polarization that lies within 600 metres and on the same stratigraphic horizon as the Chance mineralization and the Kidd Creek Mine.

Noble Mineral Exploration is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.

Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in Quebec.





