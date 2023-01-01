Noram Lithium drilling Zeus lithium project, Nevada

Share this article

Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV-NRM; OTCQB-NRVTF; FSE-N7R] has completed the third hole of its 10-hole drilling program on the Zeus property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, United States.

The core hole was bottomed at 1,008 feet (307.2m), making it the deepest hole thus far drilled on the property. The Phase VII program was designed to drill deeper and test the possibility of a deep high-grade lithium lens below the previously defined Zeus resource which has been postulated from previous drilling and would have a significant impact on the Prefeasibility Study.

The core has been cleaned, logged, photographed and is in the process of being sampled for assay by the crew with the independent consulting group Big Rock Exploration of Duluth, Minnesota, USA.

CVZ-84 was drilled in an area of the property that has seen thick high-grade lithium intersections in past drilling, but CVZ-84 is interpreted to be on the southeast side of a fault which may have acted as a northeast-trending mineralizing structure. The hole was designed to test this interpretation. After completing CVZ-84, the drill moved onto CVZ-87 and CVZ-88.

“The completion of this hole at depth was an important step for Noram. It allowed us to confirm and better understand the geology of the area. With each program, we have been able to build a more comprehensive model and validate our interpretations. This is crucial in truly understanding the size and extent of the resource as well as its commercial value,” stated Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman and Director.

Noram Lithium is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States.

