Noram Lithium posts final Zeus Phase VII drill results,Nevada

Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV-NRM; OTCQB-NRVTF; FSE-N7R] reported a third and final update from its Phase VII drilling program underway at is 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in the Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Highlights: CVZ-085 returned 86.3 metres at 1,108 ppm lithium from 19.2 metres to 105.5 metres, including 9.2 metres at 1,671 ppm Li from 55.6 metres to 64.8 metres.

CVZ-086 returned 98.0 metres at 1,125 ppm Li from 1.1 metres to 99.1 metres, including 2.8 metres at 2,234 ppm Li from 30.0 metres to 32.8 metres, and 8.5 metres at 1,698 ppm Li from 37.8 metres to 46.3 metres.

CVZ-090 returned 97.3 metres at 1,043 ppm Li from 2.5 metres to 99.8 metres, including 3.0 metres at 1,620 ppm Li from 43.6 metres to 46.6 metres, and 5.2 metres at 1,762 ppm Li from 53.8 metres to 59.0 metres.

CVZ-091 returned 88.5 metres at 1,072 ppm Li from 6.6 metres to 95.1 metres, including 7.7 metres at 1,689 ppm Li from 48.5 metres to 56.2 metres, and 3.8 metres at 1,579 ppm Li from 64.0 metres to 67.8 metres.

There was strong continuity +1,000 ppm Li from surface down to 100 metres in the high-grade core. There was a consistent layer of high-grade (+1,500 ppm Li) material 2 to 10 metres thick over 2.5 km of strike length along the high-grade core.

“The final set of results from the Phase VII drill program further proves our geological thesis for the Zeus deposit and has expanded the high-grade mineralization,” stated Greg McCunn, CEO of Noram. “The high-grade core of the deposit shows excellent continuity over a volume of material 1km wide x 2.5km long and 100 metres deep, starting from surface. This volume will form the basis for our mine plan for the project engineering going forward, following an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate being compiled by SRK Consulting.”

In November 2023, the company announced a 10-hole drill program at Zeus which was designed to test for the presence of a second high-grade layer, increase the drill density in the high-grade core of the deposit and complete step-out drilling to the south-east and north-west to validate the geological model. The drilling program was completed in late January with 10 holes drilled for a total of 2,060 metres of diamond core drilling.

Assay results from the first two holes of the program, CVZ-082 and CVZ-083, were previously released and showed step-out drilling to the north-west has validated the geological model and expanded upon the known high-grade core of the deposit.

Assay results from three further holes, CVZ-087, 088 and 089, were released in January 2024. These holes showed deeper drilling in the high-grade core had extended the high-grade mineralization, concentrated in the black, sulphidic clay layer below previous drilling depth.

Assay results from the four holes highlighted above confirm and expand on the previously announced holes in the high-grade core.

With all results now received, the company expects to update its Mineral Resource Estimate based on the Phase VII drilling and the geological modelling work completed in Q3 2023. .

Noram Lithium is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, an emerging lithium hub.

