Northern Superior drills 2.44 g/t gold over 21 metres at Philibert, Quebec

Northern Superior Resources Inc. [SUP-TSXV; NSUPF-OTCQB] reported assay results for the Grey Fox zone from its 2022 campaign on the Philibert gold property, located 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights (grades uncut; lengths measured along hole): 39 holes from the Philibert 2022 campaign remain pending. Diamond drill hole PB-22-383 returned 2.44 g/t gold over 21 metres from 57.1 metres to 78.1 metres, including 7.57 g/t gold over 0.9 metres from 57.1 metres to 58 metres and 10.89 g/t gold over 4 metres from 62.2 metres to 66.2 metres, and 7.8 g/t gold over 2 metres from 90 metres to 92 metres.

DDH PB-22-381 returned 1.78 g/t gold over 17.5 metres from 140 metres to 157.5 metres, including 4.76 g/t gold over 3 metres from 148.5 metres to 151.5 metres. DDH PB-22-376 returned 1.53 g/t gold over 15.6 metres from 96 metres to 111.6 metres, including 4.44 g/t gold over 4 metres from 96 metres to 100 metres.

DDH PB-22-420 returned 2.07 g/t gold over 11.4 metres from 9.6 metres to 21 metres, including 5.3 g/t gold over 2 metres from 17 metres to 19 metres.

Simon Marcotte, president and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to report these strong results from the Grey Fox zone, located at the southeastern extent of the almost-three-kilometre mineralized trend on the Philibert property. We see a clear opportunity to expand the mineralized envelope along strike and at depth. Additionally, very limited drilling has been done north and south of the trend to test for other parallel zones associated with the mineralized corridor, which the company plans to test in future programs. With 39 holes pending at Philibert and the 6,000-metre drill programs at both Lac Surprise and Croteau Est currently in progress, a high level of news flow is to be expected in the months ahead.”

Northern Superior has released results for 20 drill holes, including the entire 2022 results for the Grey Fox zone, located along the southeastern extent of the current mineralized corridor, which has been defined over 500 metres along strike and up to 250 metres vertical depth.

The remaining 39 holes are from the Red Fox, Arctic Fox and Corsac Fox zones and are expected to be released in the weeks ahead. The 2022 drill program focused on definition and extension of the mineralized zone along strike.

Northern Superior is focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau camp in Quebec. The company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total landholdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. The Philibert project is located 9 km from Iamgold’s Nelligan gold project.

To date, more than $13-million (historical value) has been spent on the Philibert project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. The Philibert project is owned by Soquem. The company is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces gold and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces gold. Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces gold. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon zone discovery, the western strike extension of Iamgold’s Nelligan deposit.





