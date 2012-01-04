NorthIsle Copper drills 0.72% CuEq over 50 metres at Hushamu, British Columbia

Share this article

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. [NCX-TSXV; NTCPF-OTC] reported assay results from its 2022 Spring drill program at Hushamu, part of the 100%-owned North Island project 25 km west of Port Hardy, northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

These new results continue to affirm the interpretation that higher grade mineralization exists in under-drilled areas of the modelled pit at Hushamu. In addition, HU22-06 was continued in copper mineralization for at least 200 meters beyond the outline of the modelled pit shell.

Robin Tolbert, Vice President Exploration, stated, “Drilling at Hushamu during early 2022 continues to demonstrate the potential for improved grade and tonnage at Hushamu. In addition, we have demonstrated that historical visual interpretations of the alteration profile at Hushamu may have underestimated the overall size of the mineralized portion of the system.”

Drill hole HU22-01 returned 21.0 metres of 0.155% copper, 0.13 g/t gold, 0.0-25% molybdenum and 1.383 g/t rhenium, or 0.476% CuEq (copper equivalent), and 49.5 metres of 0.345% copper, 0.435 g/t gold, 0.014% Mo and 0.736 g/t Re, for 0.723% CuEq.

HU22-02 returned 13.1 metres of 0.200% copper, 0.354 g/t gold, 0.006% Mo and 0.505 g/t Re, for 0.489% CuEq, and 21.2 metres of 0.295% copper, 0.295 g/t gold, 0.007% Mo and 0.517 g/t Re, for 0.544% CuEq.

HU22-05 returned 23.0 metres of 0.284% copper, 0.582 g/t gold, 0.017% Mo and 1.422 g/t Re, for 0.763% CuEq. HU22-06 returned 100.9 metres of 0.204% copper, 0.890 g/t gold, 0.014% Mo and 0.573 g/t Re, for 0.471% CuEq and 108.0 metres of 0.166% copper, 0.215 g/t gold, 0.015% Mo and 0.749 g/t Re, for 0.384% CuEq.

NorthIsle has now received the assay results of the six drill holes from its 2022 Spring drill program at Hushamu (HU22-01 to HU22-06), which has the objective of converting in-pit Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources ahead of the Company’s planned pre-feasibility study. The mineralization remains open to the northwest and southeast of the deposit, and based on results released today is interpreted to be open at depth significantly past previous modelling. Significant intercepts from the 2022 Spring drill holes can be found in Table 1 above.

The significance of the additional 2022 Spring infill holes at Hushamu are: HU22-01 shows significant mineralization extends from hole H-12-03 along the base of the proposed pit bottom. This may add tonnes and maintain the mineral grades over a longer distance than previously estimated.

HU22-02 shows a thicker combined mineralized interval than holes EC-184 and H-12-09 on either side of it. An additional hole will be drilled in the gap between these two holes.

HU22-03 and HU22-04 were infill holes drilled to the south of the main mineralized zone. Both intersected leached altered zones with a few narrow copper intercepts >0.01% copper.

HU22-05 was part of a two-hole program to fill in the gap between H-12-08 and H17-02 and test the extent below the planned pit bottom. This hole showed mineralization extends to this point but not to depth. An in-fill hole between this hole and H17-02 is required to test to the south of an interpreted fault along Section 5613600E.

HU22-06 indicates that mineralization extends significantly beyond the modelled outline of the 2021 PEA pit shell on Section 581000 E: Historical drilling generally ends at the interpreted interface of CMG alteration and propylitic alteration; XRF scanning of drill core in real time indicated that core contained copper below the previously interpreted bottom of CMG alteration, so drilling was continued; Results suggest future drilling should continue to greater depth and may represent a significant extension of mineralization.

The spring drilling program continues to demonstrate the potential to improve tonnage and grade in an updated Mineral Resource estimate at Hushamu through both upgrading of existing blocks as well as extension of the overall orebody.

Hole HU22-06 extended mineralization 1,200 metres beyond the 2021 PEA modelled pit shell outline on Section 581000.





