Northstar Gold begins EM surveys on Cam Copper VMS Extensions at Miller copper-gold project, Ontario

Northstar Gold Corp. [CSE-NSG; OTC-NSGCF] reported that a borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) and surface electromagnetic (EM) survey have commenced at the Cam Copper Mine area on the 100%-owned Miller copper-gold property 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Cam Copper is a road accessible shaft mine and small-scale, past producer of high-grade ‘direct shipping’ copper ore centred on the historic Boston Creek Copper Trend.

A recent 4-hole, Northstar diamond drill program at Cam Copper Mine confirmed a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) nature to the high-grade copper mineralization, with each hole intersecting massive chalcopyrite, high-grade copper horizons grading up to 14.8% copper over 2.5 metres.

The Cam Copper Crone Pulse-EM surveys are being conducted by Mississauga, Ontario based Crone Geophysics and Exploration Ltd. A surface EM survey will define Cam Copper VMS horizon extensions and conductors over a 900-metre strike length towards the southeast, with a priority to identify areas with thicker accumulations of Cu-rich massive sulphides. A borehole BHEM survey will also be conducted on the 4 Cam Copper diamond drill holes completed in 2023. Similar Pulse-EM technology and surveys lead to several previous VMS discoveries across Canada, including Hudbay Minerals’ 2003 Lalor VMS deposit discovery in Manitoba.

To further enhance copper-rich VMS drill target definition, Ronacher Mackenzie Geoscience (RMG) will compile and model historic geophysical survey data, including the digitization of historic near-surface VLEM conductors and strongly chargeable and conductive I.P. anomalies, 3D plate model airborne EM conductors and complete 3D inversions of historic magnetic data.

In late fall of 2023, Northstar conducted a limited prospecting and sampling program covering the southeast extension of the Cam Copper VMS/exhalite trend along the contact with the Round Lake Batholith. The program, while abbreviated due to snow cover, included the collection of 15 grab samples from older workings and gossanous areas. Several semi-massive to massive sulphide samples collected in proximity to magnetic anomalies, historic ground and airborne EM conductors and IP bedrock targets returned anomalous values in Au (0 – 2.02 g/t Au), Ag (0.15 – 26.9 g/t), Cu (41 ppm – 27,900 ppm), Pb (0.9 ppm – 3340 ppm) and Zn (12ppm – 2070 ppm). These samples could represent extensions of VMS Zones 1 and 2 up to 900 metres along strike to the southeast of the Cam Copper Mine site.

Northstar intends to follow up 2023 Cam Copper trend surface sample and 2024 EM survey targets in the spring of 2024, with prospecting, geological mapping, sampling and a Phase II diamond drill program. Northstar’s primary exploration focus is to advance and expand our near-surface, bulk-tonnage gold-telluride and more recently discovered VMS copper mineral deposits on the Company’s flagship, 100%-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company’s strategy is to develop a material (+1M ounce gold / high-grade copper) mineral resource base to either supplement a nearby mining operation or support a stand-alone mining operation at the Property.

Since going public by IPO in late 2020, Northstar has spent over $5.6 million in exploration at Miller, resulting in the discovery of a series of broad, near-surface, shallow dipping sheeted quartz-gold-telluride vein structures in the Allied Syenite (Allied Gold Zone) and Planet Syenites and numerous 70 – 750 gold gram/metre drill hole intercepts. Drilling to date at the AGZ has returned near-surface gold intercepts that include 6.6 g/t Au over 117.0 metres, 4.0 g/t Au over 50.6 metres, 1.4 g/t Au over 118.5 metres, and 1.2 g/t Au over 107.3 metres. Step out AGZ drilling in 2021 intersected peripheral steeply dipping copper-gold bearing structures (CG1 and CG2 Zones) returning intercepts that include 9.41 g/t Au, 1.03% Cu over 3.0m. The AGZ shares numerous compelling similarities to Agnico Eagle’s nearby Upper Beaver Deposit, currently in the pre-development stage.

In April, 2022, as a precursor to a Mineral Resource Estimate and for reporting purposes, the company commissioned Ronacher Mackenzie Geoscience and SRK Consulting (Canada) to conduct an Exploration Target Study of the Miller Property Allied Gold Zone and No. 1 Vein. An upper range exceeding 500,000 ounces of gold averaging 2.04 g/t Au has been referenced in this study. Reported results verify the significance, size, and gold grade potential of the Allied gold mineralizing system.

On November 23rd, 2023, Northstar announced results from a 720 metre, 4-hole diamond drill program completed on the historic high-grade Cam Copper Mine, located 2.5 km southwest of the Allied Gold Zone and also on Northstar’s Miller property. The company reported all drill holes intersected lenses of Cu-rich volcanogenic massive sulphides, including massive and stringer chalcopyrite in drill hole CC03-23 grading 14.8% Cu over 2.45m from 116.55m to 119m in Zone 2. These results suggest Zone 2 is thickening in a southeast and down-plunge direction. Zones 1, 3, and 4 also remain open along strike and at depth. Cam Copper is a road accessible shaft mine and small-scale, past producer of high-grade ‘direct shipping’ copper ore centred on the historic Boston Creek Copper Trend.

Northstar has commenced down-hole and grid-scale EM geophysical surveys at Cam Copper Mine to define Phase II drill targets in Q2, 2024. Northstar is seeking a senior partner to conduct Allied Gold Zone lateral and depth expansion diamond drilling on the Miller property.

