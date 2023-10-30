Northstar Gold drills 14.8% copper over 2.45 metres at Miller, Ontario

Share this article

Northstar Gold Corp. [CSE-NSG; OTC-NSGCF; FSE-3WV] reported assay results from the remaining three phase I diamond drill holes recently completed at the historic Cam Copper Mine on the 100%-owned Miller copper-gold property 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Cam Copper is a road accessible shaft mine and small-scale, past producer of high-grade ‘direct shipping’ copper ore centred on the historic Boston Creek Copper Trend.

Cam Copper Mine is centred on a newly recognized high-grade Besshi-type volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper system situated at the northwest end of a 0.9-km long southeast trending belt of VMS horizons.

Northstar completed 720 metres of drilling in 4 diamond drill holes (CC01-23 to CC04-23) at Cam Copper Mine between October 20 and October 30, 2023. The company reports all 4 drill holes intersected lenses of Cu-rich volcanogenic massive sulphides, including massive and stringer chalcopyrite in drill hole CC03-23 grading 14.8% Cu over 2.45 metres from 116.55 metres to 119 metres in Zone 2. This intercept represents a significant Zone 2 thickness increase and is highly suggestive of southeast down-plunge expansion. Zones 1, 3 and 4 also remain open along strike and at depth.

The company reports the following assay highlights from the Cam Copper Phase I drilling program. Zone 1: 3.12% Cu over 3.6 metres from 25.0 metres to 28.6 metres including 19.45% Cu and 14.85 g/t Ag over 0.5 metres from 28.1 metres to 28.6 metres in CC01-23 (Previously reported).

Zone 2: 14.78% Cu over 2.45m from 116.55m to 119.0m including 21.7% Cu, 0.27% Pb, 17.68 g/t Ag over 1.35m from 117.65m to 119.0m in CC03-23; 8.17% Cu over 1.5m from 178.0m to 179.5m including 16.05% Cu over 0.6m from 178.0m to 178.6m in CC02-23; 12.71% Cu, 0.62% Zn, 0.44% Pb, 16.47 g/t Ag over 0.75m from 107m to 107.75m in CC01-23; 4.72% Cu over 1.95m from 106.8m to 108.75m including 14.75% Cu over 0.4m from 106.8m to 107.2m in CC04-23.

Zone 3: 5.91% Cu over 1.5m from 135.0m to 136.5m including 9.92% Cu over 0.5m from 135.5m to 136m in CC01-23 (Photo 5)2.77% Cu over 0.5m from 224.2m to 224.7m in CC02-23

“Northstar’s 2023 Cam Copper sampling and Phase I drill results confirm reported historic widths and high copper grades, demonstrating copper mineralization is related to a robust, multi-horizon copper VMS system with excellent expansion potential,” stated Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director. “Northstar is fully permitted and positioning to explore the strike and down plunge extensions of the Cam Copper massive sulphide zones through Phase II drilling.”

The Phase I drilling and prior surface sampling results substantiate historic reported copper grades of a 1955 shipment of 346 tons of hoisted underground ore which produced 43,411 lbs. of Cu1 at a Noranda smelter for a recovered grade of 6.3% Cu.

Northstar is positioning to conduct a Phase 2 Cam Copper drill program to test the down plunge extension of mineralized zones, prioritizing expansion of the Zone 2 massive sulphide lens and stockwork intersected in DDH CC03-23.

Owing to the conductive and chargeable nature of the massive sulphide mineralization encountered at Cam Copper, a program of surface and borehole geophysics is also being planned to survey the mine site area and the Boston Creek Copper Trend along strike towards the southeast.

Follow-up work is required in the Cam Copper area to fully investigate the down plunge extension of the historic deposit.

Northstar’s primary exploration focus is the advancement of the flagship, 100%-owned Miller gold property. The company’s strategy is to develop either a minimum material (+1 million ounce) high-grade gold mineral resource to potentially supplement a nearby mining operation or a stand-alone mining operation at the Miller gold property.

Since going public by IPO in late 2020, Northstar has spent over $4.7 million in exploration at Miller, resulting in the discovery of a series of broad, near-surface, shallow dipping sheeted quartz-gold-telluride vein structures in the Allied Syenite (Allied Gold Zone) and Planet Syenites and numerous 70 – 750 gold gram/metre drill hole intercepts.

Northstar has three additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,650 ha Bryce Gold Property (includes the recently optioned Britcanna Lease), an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Critical Minerals Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to enhance monetization opportunities.

Share this article