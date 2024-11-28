Orosur Mining drilling flagship Anzá Project, Colombia

Share this article

Orosur Mining Inc. [TSXV, AIM: OMI] reported assays from fourth hole (PEP015) at the flagship Anzá Project, Colombia. There was a composite intersection of 40.2 metres of 3.75 g/t Au from 23.5 metres, including 6.8 metres of 9.02 g/t gold.

The Anzá Project is now 100%-owned by the company following recent completion of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), announced November 28, 2024, whereby the company purchased all of the shares of its previous JV partner, Minera Monte Aguila (MMA).

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications as well as a large exploration camp.

The Pepas Prospect is in the northern extent of the Anzá Project (pre-acquisition) over 10km north of the central base at APTA. The company began drilling at the Pepas prospect in mid-November 2024, just prior to completion of the MMA purchase transaction.

Drilling commenced with hole PEP012, which was positioned to confirm previous high-grade results in hole PEP001, PEP005 and PEP007, drilled by MMA in 2022.

Holes PEP013, PEP014 and PEP015 were then rotated some 51 degrees Eastward from PEP012 to begin to test what was considered by Company geological teams to the controlling trend of SE to NW. As well as defining thick zones of high-grade mineralisation, a target for these holes was a clearly defined basement fault that seemed to act as a distinct marker bed to define the trend.

Holes PEP013 and PEP014 both intersected the basement fault at roughly the depth predicted, and both recorded substantial intersections of high-grade gold mineralisation above the basement fault.

Hole PEP015 was collared roughly 45m to the NW of PEP014, with the same azimuth and same objective.

From surface, hole PEP015 entered a thick zone of soils, saprolite, intense weathering and faulting, that appears substantially thicker and more complex than previous holes. The hole then entered the expected mineralised zone at a downhole depth of 23.5m, until the basement fault at 63.7m.

At this early stage, it would seem that the NW end of current mineralized zone is more structurally complex and slightly lower grade than the SE end, with the gold grades encountered in PEP015 being similar to that intersected by the initial drilling in 2022 in holes PEP001, PEP005 and PEP007.

The unmineralized surface zone of PEP015 is a mix of transported soil and highly weathered and altered tuffs indicative of a hanging wall fault system. This will need to be better defined by further drilling to examine its potential impact.

Hole PEP016 was collared to the SW to pierce the basement fault further down dip and to further examine these hanging wall features. This hole has been completed and samples are currently in laboratory awaiting assay.

Hole PEP017 was relocated back to the SE of the mineralised area, to test downdip of hole PEP013.

The recent capital raising has now provided sufficient funds such that the planned 800m drill program will be substantially extended. Given this extension, the drilling crews will now take a short break over Christmas before ramping up in the new Year.

Brad George, CEO, commented: “Results from the drilling at Pepas continue to be outstanding – but as expected, there are complexities, as there always are. One of the objectives of this early, close spaced drilling is to identify and attempt to resolve these complexities early. This strategy appears to be working and thus far Pepas has exceeded all expectations.”

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, four exploration licence applications, and several small exploitation permits, totalling 176km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Post the acquisition of Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S, the area of the project has increased substantially to approximately 400km2 due to the acquisition of a number of additional applications that were owned by Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S.

The Anzá Project is wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.

