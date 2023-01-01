Ottawa backs $1 billion battery cell manufacturing plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Share this article

Canadian government officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier David Ebby gathered in Maple Ridge to announce their support for a major lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility.

The $1 billion facility is set to be constructed by battery company E-One Moli, a global manufacturer of that specializes in high performance, rechargeable lithium cell products. E-One Moli Energy Corp. was established in 1998. Part of the Taiwan Cememt Corp. (TCC Group), it has emerged with a leading position in the global battery sector via its MOLICEL brand.

The new facility is expected to produce up to 135 battery cells annually, becoming the largest factory in Canada for high performance lithium-ion battery cells, creating up to 350 new jobs in the process.

The lithium-ion battery cells produced in Maple Ridge will be used to electrify devices that traditionally rely on diesel, including consumer electronics, power tools, medical devices, high performance vehicles and aerospace applications.

These are devices that will help to support the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy sources.

Construction of the E-One Moli manufacturing facility is expected to begin in June, 2024 and be fully operational by 2028. The facility is designed to bolster British Columbia’s role in Canada’s world-leading battery supply chain.

As part of the federal government’s strategy on securing key battery manufacturing facilities, the Government of Canada will contribute $204.5 million to support the project., through the Strategic Innovation Fund’s Net Zero Accelerator Initiative. The British Columbia government will contribute $80 million towards construction.

“British Columbians have long been known for their innovation in the clean energy space,’’ said Prime Minister Trudeau. “Today as we secure a major clean battery manufacturing project in Maple Ridge, we build on that expertise to secure hundreds of middle-class jobs while fighting climate change.’’

Trudeau went on to say in his speech that the world is looking to Canada. “When we support projects like E-One Moli’s new facility in Maple Ridge, we bolster Canada’s role as a global clean tech leader, we create good jobs, and we help keep our air clean.’’

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy said E-One Moli has been a long- time employer in the city. “This investment in the expansion of a new clean tech manufacturing facility is an economic milestone to support job creation and growth in our community,’’ he said.

E-One Moli Quantum Energy (Canada) Ltd., a subsidiary E-One Moli Energy (Canada) will be responsible for the new facility’s manufacturing operation once the project is completed.

“E-One Moli believes in ‘Total Climate Commitment’ as well as ‘Total Care Commitment’ and looks forward to producing a pure green battery to support the world’s energy transition,’’ said Nelson Chang, Chairman, TCC Group, E-One Moli Energy (Canada) Ltd., and E-One Moli Quantum Energy (Canada) Ltd.

