Pan Global Resources drills visible copper and tin at Romana West, Spain

Initial drilling at Pan Global Resources Inc.’s [PGZ-TSXV; PGZFF-OTCQB] high-priority Romana West target, Spain, has intersected visible copper and tin mineralization in the first two drill holes. The Romana West target includes the westward projection of a large gravity anomaly coincident with the La Romana discovery and potential extension to the near-surface La Romana Cu-Sn-Ag mineralization.

Drilling to date at La Romana shows the mineralization extends over approximately 1.2 km of strike and remains wide open to the west in the direction of the historical La Romana mine workings at the Romana West target. Detailed geophysics, geochemistry and geological surveys are expanding in the area.

“We are highly encouraged by the first two drill holes on the Romana West target, indicating a continuation of the near-surface copper and tin mineralization to the west of the La Romana discovery. From less than 50 metres below surface, sections of the drill core show visible copper (Cu) and tin (Sn) mineralization, including chalcocite, chalcopyrite, local coarse-grain cassiterite, and intervals of mixed massive sulphides. Mineralization style and composition is similar to that encountered at La Romana. These are the first drill holes of an initial 25-to-30 drill hole campaign with the goal of extending the La Romana near-surface Cu-Sn-Ag mineralization beyond the 1.2km of strike already delineated,” said Tim Moody, President and CEO.

A 25-to-30 drill hole campaign (approximately 6,000m) commenced at Romana West in June aiming to delineate the western extent of the near-surface La Romana mineralization. Geophysics and geochemistry surveys are ongoing to prioritize and refine drill hole locations. Assays are pending for the first two completed drill holes, LRD161 and LRD162. Visible copper and tin mineralization and alteration assemblages observed in these drill holes confirm continuation of the mineralization to the west of La Romana.

Hole LRD163, the western-most drill hole to-date, is in-progress, and testing approximately 100m west of the previously known extent of the mineralization. Drill hole and target locations are shown on Figure 1 below with two new IP lines (Lines 734920E and 735200E) showing chargeability anomalies continuing and expanding the target 300m to the west.

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package 100% controlled by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcollar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Romana North, Romana West, Canada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

The company’s flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment.

