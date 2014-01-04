Patriot Battery, Murchison comment on Quebec wildfires

Share this article

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. [PMET-CSE, PMETF-OTCQB, R9GA-FSE] and Murchison Minerals Ltd. [MUR-TSXV] have issued press releases that describe the wildfire situation in Quebec.

Murchison Minerals said a state of emergency has been declared in parts of Quebec due to wildfires threatening homes and businesses

Patriot Battery Metals said the Province of Quebec has asked exploration companies to cease field activities due to very high forest fire risk over a large part of the province

Patriot Battery Metals said it would comply with the request, but will continue to process core from the drill holes completed to date at its CV5 Pegmatite project, which the company is advancing towards the pre-feasibility study stage. CV5 is part of the company’s wholly-owned Corvette – FCI gold-copper-silver-lithium project in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

Patriot Battery Metals said it is actively monitoring the situation to ensure that all company activities are compliant with respective government decrees and to ensure the safety of personnel associated with the property. The company said it will provide further updates as information becomes available.

A CBC report said forest fires burning on the North Shore of Quebec have severed access to Labrador West, closing the western road and rail routes to the mining region.

The report said Route 389 – the only highway connecting the border region to the rest of Quebec – was closed on Sunday evening (June 4, 2023) due to a fire on the North Shore. The rail line connecting Sept-Iles on the North Shore to the mining town of Schefferville at the border, has been shut down after sustaining minor damage by fire.

Published reports said there are 153 fires burning in the province.

Meanwhile, Val d’Or and the nearby town in Abitibi-Ouest are the latest municipalities to proceed with evacuations because of forest fires. Val d’Or has declared a state of emergency, a CBC report said.

Patriot Battery Meals has been targeting the CV Lithium Trend, an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the company in 2017. It spans more than 25 kilometres across the Corvette Property, covering the FCE West, FCE East and Corvette claim blocks. It consists of numerous spodumene pegmatite occurrences, which include the CV1, CV2, CV3, CV5, CV6, and CV7 pegmatites, highlighted by the CV5 and CV1 Pegmatite.

The company recently launched what it said will be the largest single lithium drill program undertaken in recent times in Quebec. The company was planning to complete a minimum of 20,000 metres of drilling.

The company said the primary drill area has focused on the CV5 Pegmatite, which is located approximately 13.5 kilometres south of the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure.

The objective is to extend the 2,200-metre strike length of the CV5 pegmatite system to the east and west and to continue delineation of the recent CV13 discovery, situated about 4.3 kilometres along the geological trend to the southwest. On Monday, Patriot Battery shares were trading at $15.05 in a 52-week range of $17.69 and $1.95.

