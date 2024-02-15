Peruvian Government Greenlights Major Environmental and Investment Initiative by Antamina Copper Mine

Share this article

In a landmark decision, the Peruvian National Environmental Certification Service for Sustainable Investments (SENACE) has officially sanctioned the Modification of the Environmental Impact Study (MEIA) for Compañía Minera Antamina, a leading copper producer in the nation. This approval, announced on February 15, 2024, marks the culmination of nearly four years of meticulous planning, social community engagement, and rigorous evaluation, paving the way for a substantial US$ 2 billion investment poised to extend Antamina’s operational lifespan until 2036.

The MEIA’s endorsement signifies a significant leap forward for Antamina, allowing the company to embark on a phased investment strategy over the coming years. This strategic infusion of capital aims to enhance the efficiency of existing mining operations within its current scope, specifically targeting the pit, dumps, and tailings dam areas in the Ancash region. The modifications, designed in accordance with the highest engineering standards, underscore a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility, ensuring the wellbeing of both employees and neighboring communities.

At the heart of the MEIA’s success is a comprehensive and participatory process that bridged the gap between Antamina, local communities, and various stakeholders. Between 2019 and 2022, the company facilitated three rounds of citizen participation, engaging a wide array of voices and incorporating diverse cultural perspectives. This collaborative approach resulted in a proposal that not only meets all legal benchmarks but also integrates public sector insights, communal authority recommendations, and citizen contributions.

Víctor Gobitz, President and CEO of Antamina, expressed gratitude towards everyone involved in the MEIA’s development and approval process. “The MEIA is an important milestone for Antamina and the Peruvian mining industry, and reaffirms our commitment to the country and the Ancash region.” Gobitz stated. “This approval broadens our horizon and allows us to continue working hand in hand with the authorities and communities to deploy a mature public and private institutionality, which seeks the transformation of economic resources from mining into sustainable development for all,”

Antamina, with its global stature as one of the world’s premier copper producers, is co-owned by industry giants BHP, Glencore, Teck, and Mitsubishi. The company’s longstanding relationship with its host communities and its strategic vision for sustainable mining have set a benchmark for the industry, demonstrating how environmental and economic objectives can be harmoniously aligned for the greater good.

