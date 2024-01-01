Piedmont Lithium posts high-grade drill results at North American Lithium, Quebec

Share this article

Piedmont Lithium [NASDAQ, ASX-PLL], a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that new and expanded high-grade lithium mineralization zones have been identified at North American Lithium (NAL) in Quebec. NAL is jointly owned by Piedmont (25%) and Sayona Mining Limited (75%).

The results of the 2023 NAL drill program indicate the potential for a significant mineral resource upgrade and possible mine life extension. Multiple thick, high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatites were discovered beyond current NAL pit operations and the planned pit shell model along the northwest, northeast, and southeast margins. The drill results support potential conversion of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated Resources within the pit shell model and could lead to additional resource definition below the pit shell model at depth.

NAL restarted production in March 2023 and has consistently achieved record production volumes each quarter.

“The drill program at North American Lithium demonstrates the potential for near-term upgrades to NAL’s resources and reserves,” said Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Piedmont Lithium. “We believe these results underscore the long-term potential of this important asset. NAL is the largest lithium operation in North America, and ramp-up is nearing completion. As an operating mine producing IRA-compliant spodumene concentrate, NAL is highly strategic and the possibility of an extension to mine life and/or an increase in annual production is very exciting.”

Share this article