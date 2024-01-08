QC Copper drills 27 metres of 0.72% CuEq er at Cooke-Robitaille, Quebec

Share this article

QC Copper and Gold Inc. [TSXV-QCCU; OTCQB-QCCUF] reported drill results from its 2024 winter drilling program on the past-producing Cooke and Robitaille mines trend, Quebec. This drill program represents QC Copper’s pivot towards resource expansion beyond what was published in Mineral Resource Estimate of January 8, 2024 when is defined Canada’s highest grade open pit copper deposit.

This drill program tested the extension between Cooke and Robitaille and identified mineralization continuity between the two past-producing mines. The results from the four holes indicate that Cooke and Robitaille may be connected, and they show similar high-grade and long intersections to those seen at the Springer and Perry zones. These results suggest that there is potential for significant growth outside of the current Opemiska pit that could be contemplated for future economic studies.

“The most recent drilling on the Cooke-Robitaille trend confirms expectations that this mineralized trend, which extends nearly 2 km, is likely to provide additional pit-delineated mineral resources on the edges and lateral extensions of the Robitaille and Cooke mines. Moreover, results from hole COR-24-18, collared just north of Elsie Lake in an area of previously exposed surface mineralization, shows good mineralization within the Beaver Lake Fault, said Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration and Director of QC Copper and Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101.”

He added that “there is an expectation that an extension at depth of the Robitaille mine could be found on the west side of the Beaver Lake Fault which is something that will be tested in the next phase of drilling.”

Highlights: 0.72% CuEq over 27 metres in hole COR-24-21, including 9.0 metres at 1.354% CuEq; 1.11% CuEq over 7 metres in hole COR-24-18; 0.44% CuEq over 6 metres in hole COR-24-20.

This is the first drill program outside of Opemiska’s open pit aimed at test continuity between Cooke and Robitaille Mines. Cooke and Robitaille represent excellent resource growth potential on Opemiska

The Cooke-Robitaille trend is the most promising area for adding mineral resources to the Opemiska Project in the near term. These two past producing mines have seen significant historical drilling, approximately 5,000 drill holes, mainly from Falconbridge, the past operator of the mines.

A detailed compilation of these historical drill holes is underway to identify additional areas of interest to target at the Cooke-Robitaille trend. Subsequently, the company will announce a systematic drill campaign to deliniate mineral resources at Cooke-Robitaille. Additionally, mineral resources are expected to be added on the Eastern Veins near the conceptual pit, which has seen extensive drilling by QC Copper but requires geological modelling to define some in-pit mineral resources.

