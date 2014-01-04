Red Pine drills 3.5 g/t gold over 25.15 metres at Wawa, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTCQB] reported new drilling results from its continuing exploration program at the 100%-owned Wawa project, 2 km southeast of Wawa, northern Ontario. The new results continue to indicate that broad zones of gold mineralization exist in the hangingwall of the Jubilee shear in geological structures that were sparsely tested by historical drilling programs.

Highlights: Minto B Shear located above the Jubilee Shear: Intersection of 3.50 g/t gold over 25.15 metres in SD-22-415 that includes high-grade gold in a quartz vein network transposed in the Minto B Shear that contains 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres; intersection of 4.63 g/t gold over 10.80 metres, including 16.44 g/t gold over 2.50 metres in SD-22-413; extension of mineralized structures in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear – 1.37 g/t gold over 7.10 metres, including 5.02 g/t gold over 0.99 metres and 4.41 g/t gold over 4.41 metres in the Minto C Shear.

Quentin Yarie, president and CEO: “Our drilling results continue to demonstrate the presence of significant gold mineralization in geological structures above and below the Jubilee Shear, adding credence to our presumption of a revised resource that could include a shallow pit constrained resource. High-grade gold-bearing structures in the hanging wall are proving to be prolific and to further demonstrate continuity along strike with the peripheral materials also being mineralized with lower grade gold which has the potential to substantially increase our gold inventory.”

The company has re-visited the option of an open pit constrained resource that would encompass most of the current underground constrained Surluga resources. Total Indicated Resources stand at 1,202,000 tonnes of 5.31 g/t gold with Inferred Resources pegged at 2,362,000 tonnes of 5.22 g/t gold.

This exploration target would also include the Hornblende Shear, the Minto B Shear, the recently identified extensional quartz vein networks, and intrusion-related gold in both the hanging wall and foot wall of the Jubilee Shear (host of the Surluga deposit).

Exploration Target Range for an open pit-constrained resource ranges from ~1,200,000 ounces gold contained in ~20.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.80 g/t gold to ~1,600,000 oz gold contained in ~25 Mt at 2.0 g/t gold. The exploration target range also exclude an underground constrained resource that could exist in the Jubilee and Minto Mine Shears beyond an open pit constrained resource.

The Wawa gold project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.





Share this article