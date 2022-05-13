Red Pine drills 52.12 g/t gold over 2.29 metres at Wawa, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTCQB] reported new results from its 2022 phase 1 exploration program at the 100%-owned Wawa Gold Project, northern Ontario. The exploration results continue to support the expansion of current resources and the potential for additional centres of mineralization within the project.

High-grade assay results received from the 2022 drilling in the up-dip extension of the Sadowski zone include 52.12 g/t gold over 2.29 metres in drill hole SD-21-350, including 162.52 g/t gold over 0.30 metres and 145.20 g/t gold over 0.41 metres.

SD-21-309 returned 492 g/t silver over 0.90 metres. There was additional high-grade intersection in the down-plunge extension of the Surluga deposit in the North, with the primary mineralization zone remaining open at depth and along strike. SD-21-337 returned 8.44 g/t gold over 5.71 metres.

Assays confirm the company’s exploration strategy and targeting approach: surface mapping and orientated core measurements to refine targets and drilling to confirm gold mineralization. There is strong endorsement of Phase 1 Exploration Plan and potential expansion later in 2022. Assay results from the current drill program are coming back on a more regular basis.

Quentin Yarie, President, and CEO, stated: “The discovery of higher-grade gold intersections down plunge of the Surluga resource and the Sadowski Zone as well as the extension of the Jubilee shear >2 km south of the Parkhill fault are causing a re-evaluation of the identified exploration targets noted a press release on March 2, 2018. At that time, we identified contained ounces in the combined exploration targets ranging from 0.725 M oz to 3 M oz between 4-10 g/t gold. With our current intersections and higher-grade discoveries in 2021 to now, it appears we were conservative on our grade range.”

The potential tonnages and grades of the exploration targets are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to increase current resources.

In the Surluga South area, hole SD-22-350 intersected a near-surface and high-grade quartz vein that is part of the Sadowski Vein Network. The intersection in SD-22-350 is located 81 metres up-dip from the intersection of 29.29 g/t gold over 2.02 metres in SD-21-297A in the Sadowski Vein Network. The Sadowski Vein Network has now been traced over a strike length of 100 metres and to a vertical depth of 85 metres. It remains open to the North and at depth. In SD-21-309 in a late fault sub-parallel to the Jubilee Shear Zone foliation, Red Pine identified high-grade silver mineralization. The continuity and size of that zone of silver mineralization remains to be determined.

In the Surluga North hole SD-21-337 intersected significant gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone, 260 metres down-dip of the current resource and 150 metres NNE of the intersection of in SD-21-308. The intersection in SD-22-337 continues to indicate the potential to expand the resource of the Surluga deposit and the existence of a third high-grade zone in the JSZ parallel to the two high-grade zones that are currently forming the resource of the Surluga deposit.

Red Pine is continuing to test the under-explored segment of the Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill fault and has now completed 6 holes (assays pending) covering 275 metres of strike length along the southern segment of the Jubilee. In all the completed drill holes, the Jubilee Shear Zone thickens considerably, reaching an apparent thickness of up to 400 metres.

A zone of strong quartz veining associated with sulfide mineralization, varying in width between 4 and 10 metres, is being consistently observed in the 6 holes completed in the upper part of the Jubilee Shear Zone.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its 6,900-hectare land package hosts numerous historic gold mines.





